'I Can Only Imagine' filmmakers the Erwin Brothers are casting their new Oklahoma project, based on another inspirational true story

OKLAHOMA CITY - "I Can Only Imagine" filmmakers Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin and their team have started casting the next film they will be making in Oklahoma: "The Unbreakable Boy."
According to the casting notice, "The Unbreakable Boy" centers on a teenager with autism who also has a rare brittle bone disease.
Described as "told in the charmingly unpredictable voice" of the teen, the film is billed as "a funny and inspiring true story of a young couple stumbling through parenthood, who find constant inspiration from the joy and optimism of their spectacularly unique son."
The film also is described as in "the spirit of 'Wonder' and 'Peanut Butter Falcon,' with a dash of 'JoJo Rabbit.'"
