How to get boozy gift baskets delivered

Tipsy Truck Delivery is a new local business that delivers boozy gift baskets within two hours of ordering. A COVID-19-related law set the idea in motion.

“When we got shut down and they passed the law to let us start doing deliveries, we decided to kind of keep with it,” Jo Armstrong, owner of Tipsy Truck, said. “So, very quickly, the business started to grow, and we saw a need to go on the gifting aspect of it. We have had a lot of fun putting boozy gift baskets together and doing standard deliveries of great local beers.”

Tipsy Truck focuses on having a great selection of wines, beers and snacks. They deliver those products on their own or as a gift. Just mention that it is a gift when checking out, and they will add a “You’ve been boozed!” custom card with a personal message attached.

The delivery/gift basket service can customize anything, or you can pick from their prepared baskets. They have themed gifts from local beer samplers to beer and wine Advent gift baskets.

Out of food before the big game? They have snacks to go along with their beers.