Hosty teams with Tulsa Sound figures for album

Hosty said Oldaker brought along Byfield (of the band Rockin’ Jimmy and the Brothers of the Night), who wrote a song (“Little Rachel”) that was covered by Clapton in 1975.

Gilmore? “I was going through some old pictures of the Church Studio and found an ad for sessions at the Church,” Hosty said. “It listed all the available session players that you could choose from that were available to hire for a session. After noticing Gary Gilmore on the list, I asked my friend Jerry Garland if Gary was from Tulsa. Jerry said, ‘You mean Stick?’; which is Gary’s nickname because he was a tall fellow. Jerry knew him and got in touch with Gary to come play some bass.”

Gilmore played with Taj Mahal in the late 1960s and, among others, worked with JJ Cale and Clapton. Bonus: Gilmore was a former band mate of Hosty’s guitar idol, Jesse Ed Davis, another former Taj Mahal sideman.

“As a kid, I had grown up listening to the Taj Mahal records and had no idea the guys in his band were all from Oklahoma,” Hosty said. “There was something about the music that really took hold of me.”

Hosty said playing with Gilmore on the album “connected the dots, to me, the legacy of Oklahoma music I had grown up with.”