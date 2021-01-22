Hosty teams with Tulsa Sound figures for album

Norman music artist Mike Hosty has crafted a reputation as a one-man band.
On a new album, Hosty got by with a little help from Tulsa Sound friends.
The album is titled “Which Way to Tulsa.” Hosty apparently knows his way to Tulsa because he’s booked for a 7 p.m. Jan. 30 performance at Mercury Lounge.
Hosty said the album was financed by Jerry Garland, who passed away in late 2019. Garland convinced Hosty to bypass the one-man band approach in favor of teaming up with players from Tulsa on a blues album.
“I am sure glad he motivated me,” Hosty said.
Hosty’s album mates: Jamie Oldaker (drums), Gary Gilmore (bass) and Jimmy Byfield (guitar). Oldaker’s inclusion means the album will provide one last avenue to an accomplished Tulsa Sound music figure who toured with Eric Clapton, Peter Frampton and other big-name acts. Oldaker died in July. The album with Hosty was Oldaker’s final album, according to his wife, Mary.
Hosty said he and Oldaker were friends for 20 years.
“Getting to know Jamie, hanging out with him, listening to his stories and finally getting to record with him was a true highlight,” Hosty said. “He was generous, funny and his words of encouragement and thanks to me outside the studio that day will always be with me. He is an example of a true professional, too, and flipped a switch in the studio and on stage — all business and committed to sounding not just good, but great.”
Hosty said Oldaker brought along Byfield (of the band Rockin’ Jimmy and the Brothers of the Night), who wrote a song (“Little Rachel”) that was covered by Clapton in 1975.
Gilmore? “I was going through some old pictures of the Church Studio and found an ad for sessions at the Church,” Hosty said. “It listed all the available session players that you could choose from that were available to hire for a session. After noticing Gary Gilmore on the list, I asked my friend Jerry Garland if Gary was from Tulsa. Jerry said, ‘You mean Stick?’; which is Gary’s nickname because he was a tall fellow. Jerry knew him and got in touch with Gary to come play some bass.”
Gilmore played with Taj Mahal in the late 1960s and, among others, worked with JJ Cale and Clapton. Bonus: Gilmore was a former band mate of Hosty’s guitar idol, Jesse Ed Davis, another former Taj Mahal sideman.
“As a kid, I had grown up listening to the Taj Mahal records and had no idea the guys in his band were all from Oklahoma,” Hosty said. “There was something about the music that really took hold of me.”
Hosty said playing with Gilmore on the album “connected the dots, to me, the legacy of Oklahoma music I had grown up with.”
The dots were connected at Teegarden Studio, where the album was recorded. For more information, go to hosty.com.
