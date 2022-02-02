Honor Black History Month with these events and points of interest

The night will also include a special presentation of “O: The Series,” a film project by Long in collaboration with Osix Films. There will also be appetizers and drinks available for purchase.

General admission tickets are on sale for $35 and are available for purchase at eventbrite.com/black-excellence-event-tickets-227864608177.

Theatre North’s ‘Jitney’

Theatre North, the award-winning company that has been presenting dramas and comedies about the Black experience for more than 40 years, will debut its newest production, “Jitney” by August Wilson, with performances Feb. 12-13 and 19-20, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

“Jitney” is the eighth play in what is known as playwright Wilson’s “Pittsburgh Cycle,” a series of 10 plays that chronicle the 20th century through the experiences of the citizens of Wilson’s home town of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was the first of the series to be produced, in 1982, and the 2017 Broadway production earned the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.