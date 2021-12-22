 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray involved in domestic incident at Oklahoma City hotel, TMZ reports
0 Comments
editor's pick

'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray involved in domestic incident at Oklahoma City hotel, TMZ reports

  • Updated
  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY - TMZ reports that law enforcement was called to the Hyatt Place Hotel during the week of Dec. 5, where police "broke up" a "domestic dispute" between Devin Ratray and his girlfriend.

Read this story online at oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Events for the week of Dec. 22, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022 compiled by Tulsa World's Jimmie Tramel and James Watts
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Nicole Kidman took up smoking for 'Being the Ricardos'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert