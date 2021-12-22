OKLAHOMA CITY - TMZ reports that law enforcement was called to the Hyatt Place Hotel during the week of Dec. 5, where police "broke up" a "domestic dispute" between Devin Ratray and his girlfriend.
'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray involved in domestic incident at Oklahoma City hotel, TMZ reports
- By Jessie Christopher Smith, The Oklahoman
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"American Underdog," starring Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid, is scheduled for Christmas release.
Betty White is about to turn 100 and she'll celebrate in a big way.
Former Tulsan has written more than 20 Hallmark movies, including three holiday premieres this month
- Updated
This year marks another milestone, as Andreen has published her first novel, "So This is Christmas."
Dine Notes: Margaret's German Restaurant to close for holidays; deadline nears for Boston Deli, Palace Cafe holiday meals
- Updated
Owner Margaret Rzepczynski said she has found someone to take over her popular restaurant, 5107 S. Sheridan Road in the Farm Shopping center, and the restaurant will officially open under the new owner Jan. 12.
-
- 7 min to read
"Have you seen Leo yet?" That was overheard when people gathered in Pawhuska to catch a glimpse of a Martine Scorsese film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Spoiler alert: Leo was seen. This story is free to read.
-
- 12 min to read
2021's Most Memorable Stories: Danny Boy O'Connor talks about the hurdles he cleared, including arrests and drug addiction, before finding a purpose in Tulsa. >> This story is free to read this week thanks to Bill Knight Automotive.
- Updated
The Concert Truck is making its first foray into Oklahoma, to present a series free concerts throughout the city Dec. 16-19.
- Updated
"A Christmas Carol" continues with performances through Dec. 23 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
- Updated
Owner Margaret Rzepczynski said she has found someone to take over her popular restaurant, which will officially reopen in the Farm Shopping Center next month.
- Updated
"Killers of the Flower Moon" brought Academy Award winners to Oklahoma for the making of a Martin Scorsese film in 2021. That's just part of what made this year an epic one for TV and movie projects connected to Oklahoma.