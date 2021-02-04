Hollywood figures drawn to Oklahoma's growing film presence

“We’ve also launched the Oklahoma Film & TV Academy and now have over 220 students running through various programs and have teamed up with the Cherokee Nation for various initiatives,” Janes said. “Last year, we began to move some of the positions at our L.A.-based advertising agency to Oklahoma. There’s just so much great talent that it was a no-brainer.”

Janes’ relocation to Oklahoma was a happy accident. He and his wife (she was a producer with a company based at Paramount Pictures when they first met) had no intention of moving here. His knowledge of Oklahoma might have been limited to the Dust Bowl and a musical. But a short visit to Oklahoma City turned into a test drive. And while driving through Oklahoma City’s streets, one of Janes’ children asked what other kids were doing walking down a sidewalk without their parents.

“The idea that they would be free to walk to the park by themselves was a new concept to him,” Janes wrote. “And that’s when it started to dawn on us that we don’t have much longer left with the kids. ... They are growing up so fast that in the blink of an eye they’ll be adults. And, wouldn’t it be great if, even for just a short while, we gave them a taste of what being a kid was like outside of the big city?”