Hollywood figures drawn to Oklahoma's growing film presence

If you want to put a face on a story that the film industry is being drawn to Oklahoma, Richard Janes has face value.
Janes, born and raised in England, is an Emmy-winning personal brand expert, founder of Hollywood-based digital agency Fanology and co-founder of the Oklahoma Film & Television Academy.
On richardjanes.com is a blog that explains in detail why Janes and wife Amy moved their family from Los Angeles to Oklahoma City two years ago.
Janes wrote in the blog that L.A. was immensely kind to the family. He cited examples like paddling with dolphins off Venice Beach, hobnobbing with celebs and the kids playing with Josh Brolin’s children in a Cohen Brothers film.
Good times.
But the present is in Oklahoma City, and the future could include a continued migration of film industry figures to Oklahoma.
Janes and Cassidy Lunnen (a producer who, like Janes, relocated from L.A. to Oklahoma) were among guests during a panel discussion that was staged in conjunction with Tulsa being a satellite site for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The title of the panel? “Oklahoma: The Film Industry’s New ‘It State.’”
Moderated by Jennifer Loren, director of the Cherokee Nation Film Office, the panel also included the directors of two other film offices — Tava Sofsky (Oklahoma Film + Music Office) and Abby Kurin (Tulsa Office of Film, Music Arts & Culture). Lunnen said there is typically one film office per state, but she said three film offices in Oklahoma “makes a job for a producer a hell of a lot easier to find what you are looking for and to be productive.”
The film office directors and the L.A. transplants were joined on the panel by Blake Pickens, co-producer of the 2021 Sundance film “Wild Indian;” Dylan Brodie, a producer/production manager; and Bryan Warner, deputy principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.
Loren began the panel by listing five reasons why Oklahoma is an up-and-comer in the film world. Among them were low cost of living, financial incentives, a crew base and “ridiculously diverse” locations. She said the state has 12 eco regions ranging from pine tree forests and swamps to rocky plateaus and plains. Lunnen said a filmmaker can leave Tulsa or Oklahoma City, which possess all the necessary conveniences, and be in rural Oklahoma in 10 minutes. “Oklahoma has a lot to give,” she said.
How many are taking advantage? Sofsky said her office hit a record high of film productions with 39 in 2019, and the number declined only slightly (to 33) in the pandemic year of 2020. She said 12 are already in the active cue this year, and a couple are already filming. Kurin indicated that her office, which worked with 11 productions in 2017, saw the number grow to 32 in 2019 and 25 in 2020.
Brodie said Oklahoma’s film industry is stronger than ever. He said a filmed-in-Oklahoma movie has been part of the U.S. dramatic film competition at Sundance for four consecutive years, including “Minari,” which won in 2020.
“Everything that we need to make big projects is here and waiting on us,” he said, citing the upcoming series “Reservation Dogs” when predicting the state also will get more TV work. “I can’t wait to see where it’s going.”
Filming is scheduled to soon begin in Osage County on the Martin Scorsese motion picture “Killers of the Flower Moon,” adapted from a best-selling book of the same name. Janes mentioned that film, “Reservation Dogs” and “Reagan,” directed by Sean McNamara and starring Dennis Quaid as President Ronald Reagan, as projects that will employ “huge amounts of people.”
Panelists talked about the importance of making Oklahomans aware they can pursue a career in filmmaking without leaving their home state and the importance of making people (especially legislators) aware of the economic impact of filmmaking. Warner talked about the Cherokee Nation being “all in” on filmmaking “just like Georgia did and some of the other states that have had that all-in type mantra. I guarantee you Oklahoma will go all in.”
Janes, in an email to the Tulsa World, said he quickly realized after moving to Oklahoma that there was huge growth potential for the film industry here. He’s part of the growth spurt. An elementary school in east Oklahoma City was purchased and transformed into a production center.
“We’ve also launched the Oklahoma Film & TV Academy and now have over 220 students running through various programs and have teamed up with the Cherokee Nation for various initiatives,” Janes said. “Last year, we began to move some of the positions at our L.A.-based advertising agency to Oklahoma. There’s just so much great talent that it was a no-brainer.”
Janes’ relocation to Oklahoma was a happy accident. He and his wife (she was a producer with a company based at Paramount Pictures when they first met) had no intention of moving here. His knowledge of Oklahoma might have been limited to the Dust Bowl and a musical. But a short visit to Oklahoma City turned into a test drive. And while driving through Oklahoma City’s streets, one of Janes’ children asked what other kids were doing walking down a sidewalk without their parents.
“The idea that they would be free to walk to the park by themselves was a new concept to him,” Janes wrote. “And that’s when it started to dawn on us that we don’t have much longer left with the kids. ... They are growing up so fast that in the blink of an eye they’ll be adults. And, wouldn’t it be great if, even for just a short while, we gave them a taste of what being a kid was like outside of the big city?”
The family left the entertainment capital of the world behind for — as the title of the Tulsa Sundance panel suggests — a new “it” state for filmmaking.
“We are so happy to be here and working with such a fantastic group of people that understand the boom that the global film industry is currently experiencing,” Janes said. “That boom equals jobs, infrastructure investment, an increased tax base and helping build the influence of Oklahoma on both the national and global stage, which will only serve to attract other industries to the state. I could talk for hours about this as I’m so passionate about it.”
