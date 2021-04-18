Holland Hall students perform dance work inspired by Tulsa Race Massacre

In 2014, Shillingford returned to Tulsa to take over the dance program at Holland Hall, working with middle- and high-school students.

She said she began planning for this semester, including the creation and performance of “Witness,” about two years ago, knowing that the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre was approaching.

“I knew I wanted to focus on the roots of the jazz and modern dance I teach, which go back to Africa and the Black experience in the United States,” Shillingford said. “And I also wanted to provide as much context for the Massacre as I could, so I did a lot of research, as much for myself as for my students.

“I’ve known many of my students since they were in the sixth grade, so we’re pretty comfortable with each other, and open to having some pretty robust discussions,” she said. “We looked at the similarities between what happened 100 years ago, and with what has been happening today, with the Black Live Matter movement, and the way everything has seemed to be uneasy.

“And I think all these things we’ve done this semester has really helped the students be able to take on this piece,” Shillingford said. “We had our first rehearsal with all the cast this past week, and I was really impressed at how well they all came together for this.”