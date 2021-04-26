Holiday tour bringing Home Free to Tulsa

Home Free announced a tour that will bring the vocal-only country group to Tulsa.

Home Free will perform Saturday, Dec. 11 inside Legacy Hall at Cox Business Convention Center as part of the Warmest Winter Holiday Tour.

The tour will cap the group’s triumphant return to the stage and will feature a cappella all-stars Austin Brown, Rob Lundquist, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust and Adam Chance.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 30 and will be available online at www.coxcentertulsa.com.

Home Free’s “Warmest Winter” album was released in the midst the COVID-19 pandemic, a time that kept the band off the road, but not off the microphone. With 12 holiday favorites (and a few surprises), the band was joined by special guests Alabama, Rachel Wammack and Striking Matches. It’s Home Free’s fifth full-length holiday album. Holiday tours have become a yearly highlight for the band.

