 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holiday tour bringing Home Free to Tulsa
0 comments

Holiday tour bringing Home Free to Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COX BUSINESS CONVENTION CENTER

The Cox Business Convention Center will host a Home Free tour stop Dec. 11.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Home Free announced a tour that will bring the vocal-only country group to Tulsa.

Home Free will perform Saturday, Dec. 11 inside Legacy Hall at Cox Business Convention Center as part of the Warmest Winter Holiday Tour.

The tour will cap the group’s triumphant return to the stage and will feature a cappella all-stars Austin Brown, Rob Lundquist, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust and Adam Chance.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 30 and will be available online at www.coxcentertulsa.com.

Home Free’s “Warmest Winter” album was released in the midst the COVID-19 pandemic, a time that kept the band off the road, but not off the microphone. With 12 holiday favorites (and a few surprises), the band was joined by special guests Alabama, Rachel Wammack and Striking Matches. It’s Home Free’s fifth full-length holiday album. Holiday tours have become a yearly highlight for the band.

Watch Now: The Men Who Would be Scene

This week's topics: The Oscars, Tulsa Opera, George Bush and the new Mayfest poster

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The Men Who Would be Scene

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News