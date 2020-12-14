Holiday concert is true 'Homecoming' for Sarah Coburn

Still, Coburn said, “As far as our kids are concerned, there will be no pressure on them to be professional musicians. We want them to do what brings them joy, and Ruby is currently planning on being a veterinarian.”

Coburn said she hadn’t made the connection about beginning and ending the year performing with the Tulsa Symphony until someone pointed it out to her. But she said the two concerts truly bookend what has been a tumultuous year for the country and the world.

“I am so grateful for both of these opportunities with the orchestra,” she said. “They have strangely mirrored what has been going on in my family — songs about endings and death in January and hope and peace in December.

“2020 has been quite a year, clearly,” Coburn said. “The pandemic has robbed many people of income and opportunities, not to mention health and life. I have lost a few jobs but have gained many things as well. The extra time at home was a precious blessing for our family and a welcomed slow-down of the pace of normal life.”

This year was particularly difficult for Coburn and her family; her father, former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, died of cancer in March.