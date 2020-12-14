Holiday concert is true 'Homecoming' for Sarah Coburn

For opera star Sarah Coburn, 2020 began and ended with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra.
Coburn performed with the orchestra in January in a concert that featured her singing the “Four Last Songs” of Richard Strauss. That was to be her only appearance with the orchestra, as her year was filled with performances with various opera companies, including Tulsa Opera’s “Rigoletto.”
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out most of Coburn’s career plans for the year — although she was able to perform in Tulsa Opera’s unique baseball-themed “Rigoletto” in October.
But it also allowed for Coburn to take part in the Tulsa Symphony’s upcoming televised concert special, “A Homecoming Holiday.”
The concert, which is co-sponsored by Griffin Communications, will be shown without commercial interruptions beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, on KQCW Channel 19. It was taped Dec. 6 and 7 at the Tulsa PAC, with the orchestra on the stage of the Chapman Music Hall, and was directed by Bob Comiskey, whose work on television specials for the Boston Pops Orchestra has earned him two Emmy Award nominations.
“We also have the crew that did the sound for our ONEOK Field concerts working with us again,” said Rick Kessel, the orchestra’s interim revenue director. “To be honest, if it weren’t for the pandemic, there would be no way we’d be able to have people of this caliber working with us. They either wouldn’t be available or the cost would be too prohibitive.”
Guest conductor Ron Spigelman will lead the orchestra in a program of holiday medleys, including a collection of songs to commemorate Hanukkah.
Coburn will be performing “O Holy Night” in an arrangement that weaves Adolphe Adam’s classic song with J.S. Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring,” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”
“I love singing ‘O Holy Night’ at Christmas time,” Coburn said. “My favorite part of it is the second verse, which we did not include in this concert, but ‘Let There Be Peace on Earth’ has a similar message — the gospel of peace, reconciliation and brotherhood.”
The concert will also feature performances by vocalist Phil Armstrong, KOTV Channel 6 personality LeAnne Taylor reading “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” to a quartet of children and the debut of a potentially rising star — Coburn’s daughter Ruby.
“Yes, this was a Tulsa television debut for both of us,” Coburn said. “I was so proud of her. She loves to perform at home — singing, playing the piano and violin — but she has never had the pressure of standing in front of the incredible Tulsa Symphony.”
According to Spigelman, that pressure didn’t seem to affect Ruby all that much.
“We did five takes of her singing, and she nailed it four of the five,” he said.
Still, Coburn said, “As far as our kids are concerned, there will be no pressure on them to be professional musicians. We want them to do what brings them joy, and Ruby is currently planning on being a veterinarian.”
Coburn said she hadn’t made the connection about beginning and ending the year performing with the Tulsa Symphony until someone pointed it out to her. But she said the two concerts truly bookend what has been a tumultuous year for the country and the world.
“I am so grateful for both of these opportunities with the orchestra,” she said. “They have strangely mirrored what has been going on in my family — songs about endings and death in January and hope and peace in December.
“2020 has been quite a year, clearly,” Coburn said. “The pandemic has robbed many people of income and opportunities, not to mention health and life. I have lost a few jobs but have gained many things as well. The extra time at home was a precious blessing for our family and a welcomed slow-down of the pace of normal life.”
This year was particularly difficult for Coburn and her family; her father, former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, died of cancer in March.
While this will be the first Christmas since her father’s death, she said, “I think last Christmas might have been harder for all of us, since we knew we were at the end of his long cancer battle. I guess what is most difficult right now is waiting to have a memorial service until it is safe and responsible to do so.
“We were all cherishing each other more last Christmas, before any of us had heard of COVID,” Coburn said. “I cannot speak for my whole family, but this year feels peaceful to me. I know that the legacy of my dad’s faith has much to do with that. He had the ‘peace that passes understanding’ and modeled that confidence up until the very end.”
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra performs 'A Hometown Holiday' to be aired on Dec 19
