Hodge Twins tickets on sale Friday
Hodge Twins tickets on sale Friday

hodge twins

The comedy team Hodge Twins will perform Nov. 12 at the Cox Business Convention Center.

Tickets go on 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, for the Nov. 12 performance of The Hodge Twins at the Cox Business Convention Center's Tulsa Ballroom.

Tickets will be available online at coxcentertulsa.com.

Keith and Kevin Hodge have made an online name for themselves as fitness instructors, comedians and political commentators with a conservative outlook. Their YouTube channels, The Hodge Twins and Conservative Twins, each have about 2 million subscribers.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

