Hodge Twins tickets on sale Friday

Tickets go on 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, for the Nov. 12 performance of The Hodge Twins at the Cox Business Convention Center's Tulsa Ballroom.
Tickets will be available online at coxcentertulsa.com.
Keith and Kevin Hodge have made an online name for themselves as fitness instructors, comedians and political commentators with a conservative outlook. Their YouTube channels, The Hodge Twins and Conservative Twins, each have about 2 million subscribers.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
James D. Watts Jr.
Scene Writer
I write primarily about the visual, performing and literary arts. Phone: 918-581-8478
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today