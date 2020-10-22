 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Hocus Pocus' showing during trick or treat event at ONEOK Field

'Hocus Pocus' showing during trick or treat event at ONEOK Field

{{featured_button_text}}
Hornsby

Hornsby is the Tulsa Drillers mascot. A Halloween-themed event is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 24 at ONEOK Field. Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

A Hornsby’s Halloween Boo-tacular event Saturday, Oct. 24 at ONEOK Field will include socially distanced trick or treating, a costume contest and a showing of the movie “Hocus Pocus” on the video board.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for trick or treating along the concourse. The movie is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Cost is $8.50 person. Children 3 and under are free.

Food and beverage stands with popcorn, candy, sodas and other items will be open throughout the event. Bring own trick or treat bag.

All patrons must wear a mask when entering the stadium and while walking the concourse. Once you are socially distanced in your seat, you may remove your mask to enjoy the movie. Not permitted are outside food/drink and lawn chairs.

A drone view of a corn maze at Livesay Orchards in Porter, Okla.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News