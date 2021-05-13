Hit the books with library summer reading program

Tulsa City-Country Library will conduct its annual summer reading program for all ages from June 1 to July 31, which this year is titled “Tails and Tales.”

The free event is designed to encourage reading through virtual book clubs, art lessons, story times, tech talks, language classes and the chance to earn an array of prizes.

This year’s program is offered primarily online and features incentive prizes and drawings for four age groups who complete reading goals before July 31.

Littles (birth to pre-K) and children (kindergarten-fifth grade) can reach their goal by reading or listening to eight books, and can be eligible for a special bonus prize drawing if they read or listen to 12 more books.

Tweens and teens in grade 6 through 12 can reach their goal by reading or listening to six books, while adults can reach their goal by reading or listening to four books by July 31. Bonus drawing prizes include iPads for teens and Amazon Fire devices for adults.

For more information,, and to register: tulsalibrary.org/summer.

