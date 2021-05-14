History, heartbreak captured in 'Greenwood: An American Dream Destroyed'

You ought to listen to Grandmother Boley.

The matriarch of the fictional family that is the subject of Celeste Bedford Walker’s play “Greenwood: An American Dream Destroyed” spends a good portion of the play dispensing the kind of straightforward, no-nonsense observations and advice one would expect from a woman of her age and experience, who runs a popular eatery in Tulsa’s Greenwood district in the spring of 1921.

But it’s when the family learns that one of the suitors of the family’s youngest child has been accused of assaulting a white woman in an elevator in downtown Tulsa that Grandmother Boley recalls the horror she experienced when as a young woman she witnessed the lynching of an innocent man.

It’s not that what she describes is overtly explicit or even shocking — it is a sad truth that we have been made all too familiar with how inhumane people can be.

What makes this moment so galvanizing is Elizabeth Bate’s performance in this scene, in Theatre North’s production that runs through Sunday, May 16, at the Tulsa PAC. She imbues this speech with a sense of real, lived experience, as all the sorrow and shock, anger and anguish, terror and rage at what she witnessed erupts from the soul.