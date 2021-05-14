History, heartbreak captured in 'Greenwood: An American Dream Destroyed'

You ought to listen to Grandmother Boley.
The matriarch of the fictional family that is the subject of Celeste Bedford Walker’s play “Greenwood: An American Dream Destroyed” spends a good portion of the play dispensing the kind of straightforward, no-nonsense observations and advice one would expect from a woman of her age and experience, who runs a popular eatery in Tulsa’s Greenwood district in the spring of 1921.
But it’s when the family learns that one of the suitors of the family’s youngest child has been accused of assaulting a white woman in an elevator in downtown Tulsa that Grandmother Boley recalls the horror she experienced when as a young woman she witnessed the lynching of an innocent man.
It’s not that what she describes is overtly explicit or even shocking — it is a sad truth that we have been made all too familiar with how inhumane people can be.
What makes this moment so galvanizing is Elizabeth Bate’s performance in this scene, in Theatre North’s production that runs through Sunday, May 16, at the Tulsa PAC. She imbues this speech with a sense of real, lived experience, as all the sorrow and shock, anger and anguish, terror and rage at what she witnessed erupts from the soul.
And she knows that what she saw all those years ago is going to happen again and again, whether her children try to wait out the conflagration that approaches, or take up arms to defend what is theirs.
Walker’s play tries to encapsulate as much of the known history of the Tulsa Race Massacre as is possible, which requires a hefty amount of exposition to lay out histories and describe off-stage events, and results in some stilted dialogue.
Her fictional family (named, undoubtedly, for one of Oklahoma’s oldest Black-founded towns) are representatives of how Greenwood flourished, as they are successful business owners who aren’t above sharing their good fortune with less-fortunate neighbors.
It’s this success that Grandmother’s daughter-in-law, Molly (Sonya Wallace) wants to champion, by hiring a photographer (Obum Ukabim) to document the Greenwood citizens at their best.
Molly is also determined to get her daughter Solene (Kia Hightower) married off to the successful Leviticus (Brandon Jones) and away from her true paramour, Jimmy (Ibrahim Buyckes), a shoeshine man whose decision to take advantage of the Memorial Day crowds in downtown Tulsa set the Massacre in motion.
Director Willie Minor draws some fine performances from his cast, including Sharon Louie as Della, who works for a rich white family, and Victor Muse as Bill, the cook and butcher still dealing the traumas he faced in World War I.
But there were some incongruous moments, as well, such as the young boy doing martial arts moves while a trio of vocalists sang “No More Auction Block for Me.” Perhaps this was supposed to represent modern times before the action moved to 1921, but I could be wrong. Conversely, the vocal trio of Catherine Colbert, Eddye Jones and Evelyn Wooten did very well.
Daniel Williams designed the attractive, detailed set; Nell Fisher handled the lighting; Bear Hamilton was responsible for the sound.
“Greenwood: An American Dream Destroyed” continues with performances at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: tulsapac.com.