'Hillbilly Elegy' coming to Circle Cinema before Netflix arrival

Hillbilly Elegy's Ron Howard

This April 30, 2019 photo shows filmmaker Ron Howard posing for a portrait in New York. The Ron Howard-directed movie "Hillbilly Elegy" will debut Nov. 24 on Netflix, but can be seen at Tulsa's Circle Cinema beginning Nov. 11. Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

Oklahoma native Ron Howard’s much-anticipated “Hillbilly Elegy” is coming Nov. 24 to Netflix.

You can see it at a movie theater before it shows up on television sets.

Circle Cinema will launch “Hillbilly Elegy” with showings at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 and at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

Based on J.D. Vance’s No. 1 New York Times Bestseller and directed by Howard, “Hillbilly Elegy” is described as a powerful personal memoir that offers a window into one family’s personal journey of survival and triumph.

J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget.

J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Amy Adams), who’s struggling with addiction.

Fueled by memories of his grandmother “Mamaw” (Glenn Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to embrace his family’s indelible imprint on his own personal journey.

Netflix bid $45 million to earn the rights to “Hillbilly Elegy.” Watch the trailer here.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

