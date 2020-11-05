'Hillbilly Elegy' coming to Circle Cinema before Netflix arrival

Oklahoma native Ron Howard’s much-anticipated “Hillbilly Elegy” is coming Nov. 24 to Netflix.
You can see it at a movie theater before it shows up on television sets.
Circle Cinema will launch “Hillbilly Elegy” with showings at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 and at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
Based on J.D. Vance’s No. 1 New York Times Bestseller and directed by Howard, “Hillbilly Elegy” is described as a powerful personal memoir that offers a window into one family’s personal journey of survival and triumph.
J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget.
J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Amy Adams), who’s struggling with addiction.
Fueled by memories of his grandmother “Mamaw” (Glenn Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to embrace his family’s indelible imprint on his own personal journey.
Netflix bid $45 million to earn the rights to “Hillbilly Elegy.” Watch the trailer here.
New elephant at the Tulsa Zoo
Pawsitively adorable: Meet 57 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Teddy
Ariel
Mr. Frederickson
Sheba
Sable
Fisher
Toby
Spanky
Mr. Heckles
Little Mama
Oakley
Lemmy
Moscato
Cleo
Wallace
Millie
Giana
Sammie
Archie
Allan
Star
Tallulah
Nila
Dean
Samus
Brownie
Johnny
Bonnie
Percy
Coco
Carlos
Georgie
Sativa
Breezy
Harold
Lupen
Thelma
Pink Floyd
Buster
Diego
Dora
Eleanor
Jazzy
Boo
Thunder
Rocco
Samson
Shelby
Gypsy
Nash
Gizmo
Percy
Pudge
Delilah
Markie
Bruno
Buddy
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!