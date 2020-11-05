'Hillbilly Elegy' coming to Circle Cinema before Netflix arrival

Oklahoma native Ron Howard’s much-anticipated “Hillbilly Elegy” is coming Nov. 24 to Netflix.

You can see it at a movie theater before it shows up on television sets.

Circle Cinema will launch “Hillbilly Elegy” with showings at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 and at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

Based on J.D. Vance’s No. 1 New York Times Bestseller and directed by Howard, “Hillbilly Elegy” is described as a powerful personal memoir that offers a window into one family’s personal journey of survival and triumph.

J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget.

J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Amy Adams), who’s struggling with addiction.