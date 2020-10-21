Highway to Halloween: From Spook Light to Shaman's Portal, road trip to eerie Oklahoma destinations

Mummy’s Grave

Elmer McCurdy was fatally wounded in a 1911 shootout near the Kansas-Oklahoma border.

McCurdy was taken to a funeral home in Pawhuska. No one claimed his body. An undertaker embalmed his remains and monetized the situation by charging visitors to see the “mummy.”

According to McCurdy lore, a circus representative pretended to be a McCurdy relative and purchased the body. The “mummy” was an attraction at freak shows and carnivals for decades. It was at an amusement park in California and an arm was broken off when an episode of “The Six Million Dollar Man” was filmed there. Hey, this is a real body!

McCurdy’s remains were identified, and he was buried at Summit View Cemetery in Guthrie 66 years after his death. There’s a tombstone bearing his name at the graveyard.

Magnetic Hill

Wouldn’t it be creepy if your vehicle began rolling uphill?

Brace yourself for the experience if you visit Magnetic Hill in Springer.