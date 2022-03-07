High wire daredevil Nik Wallenda returning to Silver Dollar City

Nik Wallenda, known as the international king of the high wire, is coming back to Silver Dollar City during National Kids Fest in 2022. He will be joined by his family for the premiere of “Nik Wallenda’s Zirkus” June 11-June 24.

The famous daredevil of circus royalty (seven generations strong) is returning to the award-winning theme park a decade after his record-breaking stunt of dangling by his jaw from a helicopter 200 feet over the park’s amphitheater as 4,000 people watched from below.

Nik Wallenda’s Zirkus (“circus” in the Wallendas’ homeland of Germany) is being produced by Wallenda for Silver Dollar City. A news release said the show will include “soaring acrobatics, aerial stunts, human pyramids, trick bicycling, juggling and the family troupe’s long hallmark of unparalleled high-wire walking.”

Wallenda has broken 11 Guinness World Records and has completed high-wire walks over Niagara Falls, the Chicago skyline, New York’s Times Square, the Grand Canyon and an active volcano.

For more about Silver Dollar City’s National Kids Fest, presented by Arvest Bank, call 417-336-7100 or go to silverdollarcity.com.

