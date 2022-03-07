 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High wire daredevil Nik Wallenda returning to Silver Dollar City

  • Updated
  • 0
Wallendas

The gravity-defying Wallendas will make a return to Silver Dollar City. 

 Courtesy, Mike Wiliams Photography/Silver Dollar City

Nik Wallenda, known as the international king of the high wire, is coming back to Silver Dollar City during National Kids Fest in 2022. He will be joined by his family for the premiere of “Nik Wallenda’s Zirkus” June 11-June 24.

The famous daredevil of circus royalty (seven generations strong) is returning to the award-winning theme park a decade after his record-breaking stunt of dangling by his jaw from a helicopter 200 feet over the park’s amphitheater as 4,000 people watched from below.

Nik Wallenda’s Zirkus (“circus” in the Wallendas’ homeland of Germany) is being produced by Wallenda for Silver Dollar City. A news release said the show will include “soaring acrobatics, aerial stunts, human pyramids, trick bicycling, juggling and the family troupe’s long hallmark of unparalleled high-wire walking.”

Wallenda has broken 11 Guinness World Records and has completed high-wire walks over Niagara Falls, the Chicago skyline, New York’s Times Square, the Grand Canyon and an active volcano.

People are also reading…

For more about Silver Dollar City’s National Kids Fest, presented by Arvest Bank, call 417-336-7100 or go to silverdollarcity.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hatch Early Mood Food opens in Jenks

Hatch Early Mood Food opens in Jenks

Hatch's menu includes a number of variations on such breakfast favorites as eggs Benedict and pancakes, as well as omelets, breakfast sandwiches, and more, as well as sandwiches, salads and soups.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sean Penn was startled by what he witnessed on the border between Poland and Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert