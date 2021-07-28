Here's your A-to-Z guide for PBR in Tulsa

M: Merch

The PBR bulls are stars, too. In some seasons, official PBR bull merchandise has outsold cowboy gear.

N: Native

Native riders are active on the PBR circuit. Among them: 2018 rookie of the year Keyshawn Whitehorse (Navajo) of Utah, Stetson Lawrence (Chippewa, Sioux) of North Dakota, Dakota Louis (Cheyenne, Blackfeet) of Montana and Cody Jesus (Navajo) of Arizona.

O: One thousand dollars

In 1992, 20 cowboys broke from rodeo and chipped in $1,000 each to found the PBR. The PBR has awarded more than $191 million in prize money since.

P: Points

Each qualified ride is worth up to 100 points — 50 for the bull and 50 for the rider. Four judges award up to 25 points each to the rider and the bull. All of the judges’ scores are combined and then divided by two for the official score.

Q: Qualified ride

What’s a qualified ride? If a rider stays aboard for eight seconds without being disqualified, he has completed a qualified ride and is eligible for a score.

R: Respect