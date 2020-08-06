Here’s what movies are showing, from virtual to in-person, and from new options to retro screenings, in the Tulsa area.
AT CIRCLE CINEMA
”Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind”: This virtual rental screening, accessible through the website at circlecinema.org, is a documentary about the singer-songwriter and his career through his music. Begins Friday, Aug. 7.
”Creem: America's Only Rock'n'Roll Magazine”: This virtual rental screening, accessible through the website at circlecinema.org, is a documentary about the seminal rock music magazine of the 1970s. Begins Friday, Aug. 7.
Free “Second Saturday Silents: The theater will present William S. Hart's Western "White Oak" from 1921, as its monthly silent-film event online for free, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, on the Circle Cinema’s YouTube channel and remaining there afterward. It includes accompaniment by Bill Rowland on the Circle’s theater pipe organ.
Other virtual screenings are available from Circle Cinema, including rentals through the website and free options on the Circle Cinema’s YouTube page.
ALSO...
Eton Square Cinema: “The Rental,” “Bloodshot,” “House of Secrets,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Central Intelligence,” “Jurassic Park."
Admiral Twin Drive-In: “Back to the Future” and “Inside Out.”
Cinergy Tulsa: “The Tax Collector,” “Jurassic World,” “Becky,” “Max Winslow and the House of Secrets,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “World War Z," "The Empire Strikes Back,” “The Rental.”