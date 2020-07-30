Here’s what movies are showing, from virtual to in-person, and from new options to retro screenings, in the Tulsa area.
AT CIRCLE CINEMA
2020 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour (virtual version): Available online through circlecinema.org is this 80-minute selection of six short films from January’s festival, from fiction to documentary to animation, and from a variety of filmmakers around the world.
“Man from Hong Kong”: The theater Saturday, Aug. 1, will livestream (for a fee; go to 36cinema.com/circlecinema) this 1975 Chinese action movie that includes the filmmaker providing live commentary during the film. Virtual “doors” open at 7:15 p.m. with the movie starting at 8:15 p.m. Customers will receive a link to the livestream one hour ahead of showtime.
Other virtual screenings are available from Circle Cinema, including rentals through the website and free options on the Circle Cinema’s YouTube page.
ALSO...
Eton Square Cinema: “The Rental,” “Bloodshot,” “Becky,” “Jumanji: Next Level,” “Central Intelligence,” “Sonic the Hedgehog.”
Admiral Twin Drive-In: “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Kung Fu Panda.”