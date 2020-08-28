Here's what is coming to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and more in September

"Love, Guaranteed": Rachel Leigh Cook ("She's All That") stars in this rom-com as a lawyer whose firm is struggling, but things change when she takes on a client (Damon Wayans Jr.) who wants to sue a dating service that promised a love connection. (Sept. 3)

"The Babysitter: Killer Queen": It's only been a couple of years since young Cole had to defeat a satanic cult led by his baby sitter, but sometimes, the past comes back to haunt us. (Sept. 10)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

"Ratched": The creators of "American Horror Story" are featuring one of their favorites, Sarah Paulson, in this wicked origin story for the nurse you know from "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." (Sept. 18)

"Away": Hilary Swank stars in this science-fiction drama, playing an astronaut who struggles in leaving her husband (Josh Charles) and daughter for an outer-space mission. (Sept. 4)

"The Duchess": Canadian stand-up comic Katherine Ryan stars in her first scripted comedy as a single mom who adores her tween daughter, has a boyfriend and who might consider having a second child ... with her ex. (Sept. 11)