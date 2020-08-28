Here's what is coming to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and more in September

In September, you can see Sherlock Holmes' little sister solve a mystery, laugh while you get "Woke" and see the new "Mulan" on your couch at home — for a price.
You can escape into these worlds and more by streaming new programming in September on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more.
The following are monthly highlights that you can find on those streaming services.
NETFLIX
NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS
"Enola Holmes": Mystery runs in the family when Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown of "Stranger Things") goes in search of her missing mother in 1884, which may mean outwitting her brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft (Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin, respectively). (Sept. 23)
“I'm Thinking of Ending Things”: A psychological thriller about a woman (Jessie Buckley) whose tenuous relationship (with Jesse Plemons) gets even weirder when she meets his family. From the mind of Charlie Kaufman ("The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind"). (Sept. 4)
"The Devil All the Time": Spider-Man star Tom Holland stars in this story of a sinister Ohio backwoods setting in which he must protect the people he loves from dangerous characters played by Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough and Sebastian Stan. (Sept. 16)
"Love, Guaranteed": Rachel Leigh Cook ("She's All That") stars in this rom-com as a lawyer whose firm is struggling, but things change when she takes on a client (Damon Wayans Jr.) who wants to sue a dating service that promised a love connection. (Sept. 3)
"The Babysitter: Killer Queen": It's only been a couple of years since young Cole had to defeat a satanic cult led by his baby sitter, but sometimes, the past comes back to haunt us. (Sept. 10)
NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
"Ratched": The creators of "American Horror Story" are featuring one of their favorites, Sarah Paulson, in this wicked origin story for the nurse you know from "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." (Sept. 18)
"Away": Hilary Swank stars in this science-fiction drama, playing an astronaut who struggles in leaving her husband (Josh Charles) and daughter for an outer-space mission. (Sept. 4)
"The Duchess": Canadian stand-up comic Katherine Ryan stars in her first scripted comedy as a single mom who adores her tween daughter, has a boyfriend and who might consider having a second child ... with her ex. (Sept. 11)
"Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices": It's as simple as this: a live-action collection of 12 five-minute episodes featuring prominent Black celebrities and artists reading children’s books from Black authors that highlight the Black experience. It's hosted by Marley Dias, author and founder of the #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign. (Sept. 1)
"Sing On!": The global hit karaoke competition comes to the U.S., with Tituss Burgess as host. (Sept. 16)
"American Barbecue Showdown": In this reality barbecue cooking show, the country's best backyard smokers compete for the right to be called American Barbecue Champion. (Sept. 18)
NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIALS
"Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions": How cool is this? The comic, actor and winner of "Last Comic Standing" sees his stand-up special released from two of his performances: one in English, one in Spanish. (Sept. 1)
"Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia": The scene-stealing actress from multiple Netflix productions gets her first stand-up special. (Sept. 29)
Movie favorites arriving on Netflix in September: "Back to the Future" trilogy; "Bad Teacher"; "Barbershop"; "Glory"; "Grease"; two "Muppets" movies; "Pineapple Express"; "Puss in Boots."
DISNEY+
“Mulan”: You were supposed to see this in a movie theater, but the pandemic pushed this live-action version of the Disney-animated favorite to the streaming service. It's a bit of an experiment: Not only do you have to be a subscriber to see it, but you also have to pay an on-demand fee of $30. (Sept. 4)
“Secret Society of Second Born Royals": In this comedic action-adventure movie, a secret training program prepares teen royals who won't ascend to the throne to employ their special powers to keep the world safe. (Sept. 25)
"Earth to Ned": A different kind of talk show, brought to you by the Jim Henson Co., hosted by an alien commander and his sidekick after they call off an invasion of our planet because they love its pop culture. (Sept. 4)
Favorites arriving on Disney+ in September: "The Mighty Ducks" movies; "The Wolverine"; TV's "Once Upon a Time" seasons 1-7; "Muppet Babies" season 2.
HULU
NEW HULU ORIGINALS
“Woke”: Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, this comedy series stars Lamorne Morris ("New Girl"). It takes an irreverent look at identity and culture as a Black cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success sees his life altered by an unexpected moment. (Sept. 9)
“PEN15" season 2: This traumedy is R-rated. It's cringe-worthy. It's middle school, and it's the story of two girls just trying to survive the seventh grade. (Sept. 18)
"Madagascar: A Little Wild": The animated adventures of Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo continue at the Central Park Zoo. (Sept. 7)
Movie favorites arriving on Hulu in September: Movies from the past year including "Trolls World Tour," “Gemini Man," "The Fight" and "Judy,” starring Renee Zellweger; also debuting are retro titles "Top Gun," the "Twilight" series of films, "The Birdcage," "Hoosiers" and "Wanted."
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Original series — “Utopia": Interesting synopsis: "A group of young adults, who meet online, get a hold of a cult underground graphic novel, which not only pins them as a target of a shadowy deep state organization, but also burdens them with the dangerous task of saving the world." The series is created by Gillian Flynn, the writer of "Gone Girl" and "Sharp Objects."
Original series, season 2 — “The Boys": This ultra-violent series returns for more of the battle by a group of vigilantes to expose a team of superheroes who abuse their powers in deadly ways. (Sept. 4)
Original film — "All In: The Fight for Democracy": This documentary about "how the right to vote went wrong" looks at the history of voter suppression in the U.S. (Sept. 18).
HBO MAX ORIGINALS
“Raised By Wolves”: This trippy-looking new series from Ridley Scott ("Alien," "Blade Runner") finds human children growing up on a strange planet with androids as their caretakers. Starring Travis Fimmel of "Vikings." (Sept. 3)
APPLE TV+
“Long Way Up”: This motorcycle road trip reality series covers the third such adventure for friends Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, this time on electric Harley-Davidsons and riding through Central and South America. (Sept. 18)
“Tehran”: This Middle East techno-thriller from Israeli TV, about a Mossad computer hacker on a mission in Tehran, is the first foreign-language series offered by Apple. (Sept. 25)
