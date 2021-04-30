Here are a dozen things to know about 'Billy Jack' before 50th anniversary showing at Circle Cinema

For those unfamiliar with “Billy Jack,” here’s an introduction: The title character is a “half-breed” Navajo and a Vietnam War veteran who is skilled in the martial art of hapkido. Billy Jack prefers to be a pacifist, but if you’re going to slaughter horses or attack students from a Freedom School run by his mate, then guess who’s going to ride in via horseback or Jeep or motorcycle as a protector? Maybe Billy Jack has got a bit of a superhero thing going per a line from his mate, who says there’s no way to contact him. He just shows up when needed.

Hey, Billy. We need you again. Here are a dozen things to know about “Billy Jack:”

“Billy Jack” wasn’t the first movie to feature the character Billy Jack. Tom Laughlin originated the character in “Born Losers,” a 1967 movie that pitted Billy Jack against a biker gang.

“Born Losers” did well enough at the box office that it gave Laughlin a financial boost to make the movie (“Billy Jack”) he had been longing to make. It took 17 years for “Billy Jack” to go from idea to theaters.