Herbal Affair returns to Sand Springs on Saturday

The 32nd Sand Springs Herbal Affair will return to the historic triangle district in downtown Sand Springs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17.

The city had to cancel this celebration of gardening, herbs and more last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s event has been adjusted to comply with recommendations from health officials to make the festival as safe as possible for participants.

Masks will be required in the event area, and vendor booths will be spread out to enhance social distancing among the crowds and vendors.

The Herbal Affair will feature approximately 100 vendors showcasing garden plants, including hard-to-find herbs, arts and crafts, live music and food from across the Tulsa region. There is also an activity zone for children.

Visitors can park at Charles Page High School, 500 N. Adams Road, and catch a free shuttle ride into downtown. Shuttles begin at 8 a.m. and the last run will happen at 4 p.m. There is also on-street parking outside of the event area.

This year’s event will include local small businesses in the event area. In addition to traditional Herbal Affair vendors, shoppers will find unique spices, quilting, clothing and antique shops in downtown Sand Springs.