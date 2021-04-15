Herbal Affair returns to Sand Springs on Saturday

The 32nd Sand Springs Herbal Affair will return to the historic triangle district in downtown Sand Springs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
The city had to cancel this celebration of gardening, herbs and more last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s event has been adjusted to comply with recommendations from health officials to make the festival as safe as possible for participants.
Masks will be required in the event area, and vendor booths will be spread out to enhance social distancing among the crowds and vendors.
The Herbal Affair will feature approximately 100 vendors showcasing garden plants, including hard-to-find herbs, arts and crafts, live music and food from across the Tulsa region. There is also an activity zone for children.
Visitors can park at Charles Page High School, 500 N. Adams Road, and catch a free shuttle ride into downtown. Shuttles begin at 8 a.m. and the last run will happen at 4 p.m. There is also on-street parking outside of the event area.
This year’s event will include local small businesses in the event area. In addition to traditional Herbal Affair vendors, shoppers will find unique spices, quilting, clothing and antique shops in downtown Sand Springs.
Locals can enjoy learning who this year’s Sand Springs Hometown Hero is by visiting the Charles Page Triangle site at noon, as Mayor James O. Spoon presents the honor to a special Sand Springs citizen.
Musical acts scheduled to perform include the Shelby Eicher Trio, And Then There Were Two, Monica Taylor, Anna Massey and Dulcimer Magic.
This year’s event features a lineup of unique foods. You’ll find Amish Chicken and Noodles; Greek, German and Mexican foods; barbecue; ice cream; and traditional festival favorites, such as corn dogs and sno-cones.
Refreshments include root beer and cream soda served from a canoe packed with ice by members of the Sand Springs Local Boy Scout Troop No. 507, as well as wine tastings for age 21 and older, provided by several local wineries.
The Kidz Zone will be set up west of the main entertainment stage and is operated with help from Sand Springs’ Church That Matters.
Happening concurrent with the Herbal Affair is Westival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by Okie Spice and Trade Company, 107 N. Main St., just a block away from the Herbal Affair site. Westival will feature food, wine and music, as well as helping to showcase the small-town charm of Sand Springs.
