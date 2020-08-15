Jax Miller, author of Hell in the Heartland: "Murder, Meth and the Case of Two Missing Girls,” clarified on Saturday there will not be a public signing at The Book Exchange in Pryor on Monday.
"I'm sorry for any confusion! There will NOT be a public signing at Pryor Book Exchange, as posted in the Tulsa World, Miller wrote on Facebook. "I'm sorry for any misunderstanding, I was under the impression that there was going to be a closed signing, where The Book Exchange & Bible Bookstore could sell signed copies after I signed them. I will still do this, so that you can buy signed copies. I am thankful for their continued support of #HellinTheHeartland, of course, and I hope you'll seek out a signed copy after I sign them Monday!"
Miller said she will sign copies of the book at the Paul Thomas Family Center in Miami, Okla. on Sunday. She is expected to be there at 2 p.m.
The book is about the disappearance of Oklahoma teens Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, who disappeared in 1999.