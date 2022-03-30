Head outdoors for a variety of big spring events happening in Tulsa

As of Sunday, March 20, spring has officially sprung in Tulsa. As the weather starts to get warmer and the days get longer, take advantage of the many outdoor events happening in and around Tulsa this spring.

Outdoor Festivals

Sand Springs Herbal Affair & Festival, April 16

Head to Sand Springs for the city’s 33rd annual Herbal Affair & Festival. Numerous vendors will offer fresh herbs, perennials, native and heirloom plants and much more. This event has something for everyone — the festival will offer arts and crafts, gardening supplies and decor, live music, and food available for purchase.

For more information, visit sandspring sok.org/118/Herbal-Affair-Festival

SpringFest at Woodward Park, April 8-9

Hosted by the Tulsa Garden Center, this educational event is the longest running (67 years!) garden market in the state. Several plant vendors, including Tobi’s Cacti & Succulents, McClain’s Flowers, Euchee Butterfly Farm and even the Tulsa Rare Plant Emporium, will be there to share their gardening expertise with guests. At the Linnaeus Teaching Garden tent, guests can even shop for plants gathered from the Teaching Garden.

For more information, visit tulsagarden center.org/springfest

Jenks Herb & Plant Festival, April 23

Numerous vendors will offer annual and perennial plants, hanging baskets, herbs, fresh vegetables and more. For those not so passionate about gardening, several vendors will also offer Oklahoma wine, jewelry, bath and body products, and many other items. Enjoy delectable food, including barbecue, funnel cakes and lemonade, while listening to gardening experts provide all the information you need to know for this spring and summer.

For more information, visit jenksgarden club.com

More events

Bands & Blooms at Tulsa Botanic Garden, every Thursday through April 14

Enjoy the spring air, fresh blooms and live music at Tulsa Botanic Garden on Thursday evenings. Guests can listen to performances by Gregory Fallis and the Green Horns and Music by Mezclave while dining on tasty offerings from several different food trucks and the Cherry & Bark ice cream cart. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs.

For more information, visit tulsabotanic.org

TFA Tiny Tour: Tulsa Street Art, April 21

The TFA’s tiny tour for the month of April is focused on the wide array of street art featured in Tulsa. This hourlong tour will include a discussion of the four standard types of street art as examples of each kind are pointed out by experts during a walk around the Blue Dome District.

For more information, visit tulsaarchi tecture.org/programs/

The Bloom Event, May 14

Hosted by the Humble Warrior Collective, a group dedicated to providing yoga classes to participants in jails, juvenile detention centers, mental health facilities, domestic violence shelters and more, will host The Bloom Event at the Hailey Chapel at the Herman & Kate Kaiser YMCA. This picnic-style event will feature live music, spoken word poetry, beverages and hors d’oeuvres for all to enjoy.

For more information, visit humble warriorcollective.org

Tulsa Tough, June 10-12

Tulsa’s favorite bike race will return to downtown Tulsa this June. Whether you’re riding in the race or cheering on cyclists from the sidelines, this festival, presented by St. Francis, promises fun for all ages. Bike races are offered for both professional or recreational cyclists to participate in. Bike races for kids 9 and under are available as well.

For more information and to register for races, visit tulsatough.com

Events at Guthrie Green

First Friday Art Crawl, April 1-2, 6-9 p.m.

Head to Guthrie Green on Friday, April 1 to celebrate the return of First Friday Art Crawls. Guests can enjoy live music performances by Tea Rush and Casii Stephan & the Midnight Sun and the art displays and shops offered by galleries throughout the Tulsa Arts District. Return on Saturday to explore the First Friday Art Market, showcasing 10 local vendors in an outdoor, socially distant setting. DJ Ramal will perform.

Fitness on the Green, starting April 4

No gym membership? No problem. Guthrie Green is offering free outdoor fitness classes taught by instructors from the YMCA, starting April 4 and extending all the way to October. Classes will include Zumba classes on Mondays, boot camp on Tuesday and Thursday nights and Wednesday mornings and yoga on Wednesday nights.

Food Truck Wednesdays, starting April 6

Spice up your lunch break by visiting the food trucks at Guthrie Green this fall. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Wednesday, guests can order fresh eats from a variety of food trucks, including Linam-Up, Cajun Boil, Manilla Ice and more.

Flint Family Concert Series, starting April 3

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will host a series of outdoor concerts this spring. Guests can enjoy a variety of musical styles during this family-friendly event. Food trucks and hands-on activities will be offered as well.

For more information on Guthrie Green’s spring events, visit guthriegreen.com/events-calendar/

Events at Philbrook Museum

Storytime in the Gardens, Thursdays through the end of May

Bring your kids to the Philbrook gardens to enjoy a morning storytime session. Geared toward children aged 10 and under, Philbrook will offer whimsical stories for half an hour every Thursday morning.

Family Nature Walk + Nature Fun Fridays

Families can visit Philbrook for a series of nature walks and hands-on nature explorations each Friday morning this spring. Led by Philbrook horticulturist Mr. Austin, families can explore the gardens and stay for fun activities, including learning nature songs with Hot Toast Music Co. and animal encounters with the Tulsa Zoo.

Wine Walk, Thursday, April 21

Adults can head to Philbrook for a relaxing evening walking tour. Mosey around the Philbrook neighborhood on a guided tour, where guests can sample different types of wine and meet winemakers before the sun goes down.

For more information on Philbrook’s spring events, visit philbrook.org/calendar

Events at the Gathering Place

Spring Fitness Series, Tuesdays and Fridays in April and May

Presented by Ascension St. John, the Gathering Place will offer a series of outdoor spring fitness classes to help you get outside and mix up your workout routine. Come to the QuikTrip Great Lawn to participate in fitness classes led by barre3 on Tuesday evenings and return on Fridays for yoga classes led by instructors from SALT Yoga. All fitness classes are geared toward participants of all abilities and ages.

“Celebration: Earth” by Oklahoma Movement, April 23

In honor of Earth Day, the Gathering Place is hosting the Oklahoma Movement dance company for a park-wide performance of several choreographed dances inspired by different areas of the park and other natural elements. The event, starting at Willow Beach, will highlight the work of multiple choreographers and feature several different musical and dance styles. It is free to the public and guests of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Story Time, Thursdays starting April 7

Bring your kids to gather under the PSO Reading Tree for a weekly storytime session, led by new guest readers each week, followed by crafts and other themed activities. Bart Taylor will read “Will Rogers and the Great Whitehouse Sleepover” and teach cowboy roping tricks on April 7 and Andrea Bell-Mason will lead a yoga story time on April 28, in addition to numerous other guest readers.

