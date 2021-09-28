Harlem Globetrotters returning to BOK Center with new tour

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing a newly reimagined Spread Game Tour to more than 200 cities, including Tulsa’s BOK Center March 26.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at bokcenter.com. Harlem Globetrotters fans can get the best seats before tickets go on sale to the general public by signing up to become a preferred customer at HarlemGlobetrotters.com. Preferred customers receive exclusive access to a pre-sale offer code.

A news release said the Globetrotters’ Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other: “Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it and part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.”

The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet-and-greets with players and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

