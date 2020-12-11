Hard Rock Tulsa earns award from Academy of Country Music

Hard Rock Live, formerly known as The Joint: Tulsa, has been awarded the prestigious 2020 Casino of the Year – Theater award by the Academy of Country Music. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa will accept the award as part of the 55th Annual ACM Awards in August.

The award is presented to an outstanding theater within a casino and is selected by a panel of judges. Hard Rock Live beat four other casino nominees in the race for the 2020 award: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas; The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino in Las Vegas; Winstar Global Event Center in Thackerville; and Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

“The national spotlight shines on Hard Rock Tulsa today because of our loyal fans and premier staff,” Martin Madewell, general manager for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, said in a news release. “We’ve created a reputation of bringing the best of the best in country music to Oklahoma that spans all decades and all eras. It’s incredibly humbling to be recognized nationally by this industry institution.”