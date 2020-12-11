Hard Rock Tulsa earns award from Academy of Country Music

Hard Rock Live, formerly known as The Joint: Tulsa, has been awarded the prestigious 2020 Casino of the Year – Theater award by the Academy of Country Music. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa will accept the award as part of the 55th Annual ACM Awards in August.
The award is presented to an outstanding theater within a casino and is selected by a panel of judges. Hard Rock Live beat four other casino nominees in the race for the 2020 award: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas; The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino in Las Vegas; Winstar Global Event Center in Thackerville; and Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.
“The national spotlight shines on Hard Rock Tulsa today because of our loyal fans and premier staff,” Martin Madewell, general manager for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, said in a news release. “We’ve created a reputation of bringing the best of the best in country music to Oklahoma that spans all decades and all eras. It’s incredibly humbling to be recognized nationally by this industry institution.”
Since opening in 2010 as The Joint: Tulsa, Hard Rock Live has been one of the leading country music venues in Oklahoma with hundreds of sold-out performances by the likes of Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Jon Pardi, Reba McEntire, Hank Williams Jr., Lady A, Glen Campbell, Sugarland, Dolly Parton, Martina McBride, Vince Gill, Little Big Town, Cody Jinks, Willie Nelson, Tanya Tucker, Dierks Bentley and more.
“Congratulations to my friends at Hard Rock Tulsa for their ACM Casino of the Year award," country music artist Gary Allan said in the release. "I love playing there as often as we can. We can’t wait to get back.”
The venue has also hosted a number of other iconic artists like Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette, KISS, Steven Tyler, Kid Rock, Paul Simon, Journey and Ringo Starr.
“This is just the beginning for our venue,” Madewell said. “From our light and sound engineers to our ushers and box office cashiers, we pride ourselves in delivering a world-class experience. When the time is right and the lights come back on, you can bet we will all celebrate this award together.”
