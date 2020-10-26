 Skip to main content
Hard Rock offering cash prizes at costume contest

Hard Rock Casino

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa's Halloween costume contest will again feature cash prizes.

 Matt Barnard, Tulsa World file

A $5,000 prize pool will be up for grabs when the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa stages its annual Halloween costume contest Saturday, Oct. 31.

Because of the pandemic, Hard Rock’s traditional Halloween party will not take place in 2020, but costume prizes will be rewarded for a 10th consecutive year.

A news release said guests will be able to enter the contest “with their most creative, daring and frightening costumes” any time from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Sequoyah Conference Center. Physical distancing, as well as use of surgical or cloth face masks, will be required while in line.

The first-place winner will receive $2,000, followed by second place ($1,250), third place ($750), fourth place ($500) and fifth place ($500).

Guests must register by 10 p.m. to be considered. Judging begins at 10:30 p.m. Winners will be contacted by phone and/or email by noon Sunday, Nov. 1, along with a public announcement on Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s social media platforms.

Costume masks, full-face paint, hats, hoodies and costume weapons are not allowed outside the designated area of the Sequoyah Conference Center. No nudity or implied nudity is allowed. Guests must be 21 or older to participate.

