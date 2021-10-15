Hard Rock Halloween bash features $10,000 in costume contest winnings

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Oct. 30 free Halloween party will include a costume contest where a share of $10,000 will be up for grabs.

Guests are encouraged to wear their most daring and frightening costumes for the contest, which will serve as the cornerstone of the Halloween bash.

The costume contest winner receives $3,000, second place earns $2,000, third-place and fourth-place finishers will be awarded $1,000 and people who finish in fifth place through 10th place will be awarded $500. Guests must register by 11 p.m. for the contest. Judging begins at 10:30 p.m. Winners will be announced at midnight and they must be present to win.

All contestants will be surveyed prior to the contest and will be informed if they need to remove any part of their costume that may disqualify them. Guests are reminded that costume masks, full-face paint, hats, hoodies and costume weapons are not allowed outside the designated area of the Sequoyah Conference Center. No nudity or implied nudity is allowed.

Entrance to the party is free. Guests must be 21 or older.