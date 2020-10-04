Halloween costume for 2020? Here's an A-to-Z list of possibilities

Sign of the times: In the age of COVID-19, customers at costume shops are asking for plague doctor masks.

What are plague doctor masks? They have long “beaks,” and they make the wearer look like some sort of ominous bird creature.

Anyhow, October has arrived, and it’s time to choose a 2020 Halloween costume.

What — or who — do you want to be?

Do you want a costume that will frighten people or do you want a costume that will make people laugh?

An A-to-Z list of possibilities was compiled after walking the aisles at two local shops: Spot Lite Magic & Costumes, 6808 S. Memorial Drive, Suite 220; and Ehrle’s Party Supply, 5150 S. Sheridan Road.

A: Archie Andrews. Betty or Veronica? Archie still can’t decide. But you can decide to masquerade as Archie on Halloween thanks to “Riverdale” costumes. The Archie costume includes an “R” Riverdale letter jacket and a red wig.

B: BB-8. This could be the droid you are looking for if your child wants to be a “Star Wars” character. It’s a suit that plumps up when inflated.