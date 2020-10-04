Halloween costume for 2020? Here's an A-to-Z list of possibilities

Sign of the times: In the age of COVID-19, customers at costume shops are asking for plague doctor masks.
What are plague doctor masks? They have long “beaks,” and they make the wearer look like some sort of ominous bird creature.
Anyhow, October has arrived, and it’s time to choose a 2020 Halloween costume.
What — or who — do you want to be?
Do you want a costume that will frighten people or do you want a costume that will make people laugh?
An A-to-Z list of possibilities was compiled after walking the aisles at two local shops: Spot Lite Magic & Costumes, 6808 S. Memorial Drive, Suite 220; and Ehrle’s Party Supply, 5150 S. Sheridan Road.
A: Archie Andrews. Betty or Veronica? Archie still can’t decide. But you can decide to masquerade as Archie on Halloween thanks to “Riverdale” costumes. The Archie costume includes an “R” Riverdale letter jacket and a red wig.
B: BB-8. This could be the droid you are looking for if your child wants to be a “Star Wars” character. It’s a suit that plumps up when inflated.
C: Cheryl Blossom. The “C” costume is from the same universe as the “A” costume. Cheryl Blossom, who debuted in 1982, is a relative newcomer to Archie lore. Hair color (red) isn’t the only thing that differentiates Cheryl from Betty and Veronica. She’s kind of a bad girl.
D: Drac in the Box: This is a different kind of Dracula costume. It features a coffin attached to a vampire-style tuxedo. Do any monsters dress more stylish than vampires?
E: Eleven. Millie Bobby Brown’s character in “Stranger Things” is known as Eleven. Take your pick of many Eleven costumes. Striped tube socks?
F: Frank-N-Furter: Who has the right stuff to pull off Tim Curry’s Dr. Frank-N-Furter look from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”? The costume includes a vest, briefs with garters, stockings and arm mitts. Optional items include a pearl choker, eyelashes, makeup and a wig. While on the subject of retro movies, a “Flashdance” costume also is available.
G: Gilligan. Bob Denver wore the same clothes during all three seasons of “Gilligan’s Island.” You can wear them, too, thanks to a “Gilligan’s Island” line of costumes. Skipper, Mary Ann and “Movie Star” (translated: Ginger) are other castaway possibilities. (We could’ve suggested Grady Twin costumes from “The Shining” as a “G” costume, but, man, those girls may be too scary.)
H: Hind Sight. Ever been surprised by the view when you walked into someone’s hospital room and they weren’t quite ready for visitors? This costume is a robe and tights with an artificial buttocks attached.
I: Indiana Jones. Hear that movie theme in your head? You will if you dress like Indiana Jones. The costume includes a hat (of course), trousers and a jacket with shirt attached. A whip will cost extra.
J: Jester: Scary clowns are peak creepy. How do you feel about evil jesters? The evil jester costume is topped with a jester hat, and it comes with a mask from the creepy clown genre.
K: Kylo Ren: The most recent trilogy of “Star Wars” flicks gave us this character, whose costume consists of a robe, a hooded cape, belt and mask.
L: Lucy: Lucille Ball’s polka dot dress is part of Americana. If you wear it and misbehave, you may have some ‘splaining to do.
M: Miles Morales: This Marvel character, a next-gen Spider-Man, is blazing hot. His first appearance in comic books skyrocketed in price following the release of the animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Peter Parker may be your Spider-Man, but Miles Morales is capturing young hearts.
N: Nanny, English. Think Mary Poppins and you’re on the right track for this costume.
O: Olive Oyl. Put on the dress and wig that go with this costume and you, too, can steal the heart of everyone’s favorite Spinach lover.
P: Pooped out. If you’ve always dreamed of being a poop emoji for Halloween, this is for you.
Q: Quidditch Gryffindor outfit. Quidditch is a sport in the Harry Potter-verse. You’re ready to suit up for Team Gryffindor if this is your Halloween choice.
R: Roosevelt, Teddy. “Instant disguise” kits allow costumers to become historical figures. Take your pick. There are plenty of choices for males and females. Is Rizzo from “Grease” a historical figure? Not really, but she’s another option if you need an “R” costume.
S: Shuri. In the aftermath of the too-soon death of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, it is presumed that the Black Panther’s sister, Shuri, may become Wakanda’s hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
T: Toothless. This kid costume from the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise is fire-breathing cool.
U: Uncle Fester. You may not be tall enough to pull off the Lurch look, but you can still be a part of the Addams Family. Among costumes from the TV series: Uncle Fester, Gomez, Morticia and Wednesday, pigtails and all.
V: Voodoo doll. Channel your inner pincushion and dress up like a full-sized voodoo doll. The costume comes with pins attached.
W: Whoopie Cushion. Yes, you can be a Whoopie Cushion for Halloween. The costume comes with a hand-held device that you can use to produce sound effects.
X: X-Man (Wolverine). How do you like your claws? You can be Wolverine, Freddy Krueger or Edward Scissorhands.
Y: Yoda. Wise, you will be, if you party like Yoda. Baby Yoda from “The Mandalorian” is the most “awwww” thing since Baby Groot.
Z: Zoolander, Derek. With silver duds and a wig, you’re ready to be eye candy or receive Halloween candy.
