 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guthrie Green carefully resumes park programming

Guthrie Green carefully resumes park programming

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Christmas Lights (copy) (copy)

Christmas lights illuminate Guthrie Green.

 Tulsa World file

Guthrie Green is slowly easing back into community programming starting Friday, Nov. 6, but there will be a heavy focus on community safety.

“We are thrilled to be able to restart our Guthrie Green programming in the Tulsa Arts District” said Tony Moore, executive director. “However, things are completely different in this season of COVID, but Tulsans have proven that they still enjoy outdoor festivities in a safe, socially distanced manner; as a result, we have adjusted our events specifically with this in mind.”

The upcoming, free events include Zumba, art markets and holiday lights through December. Masks and practicing social distancing are strongly encouraged. For event details, visit guthriegreen.com.

First Friday Art Market

The first event is a fan favorite, First Friday Art Market on Friday, Nov. 6. This unique event will showcase a variety of local artists in a socially distanced configuration, featuring painters, sketchers, musicians and poets — all a part of First Friday in the Tulsa Arts District. Local artists will have their work on display and for sale. This is an opportunity to shop local in a socially distant, outdoor venue.

Zumba with Ariane

Get on your feet, socially distance and groove to the beat with Zumba with Ariane at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday, weather permitting. Enjoy a total workout, combining all elements of fitness — cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility and boosted energy each time you leave class. All classes are free and take place in the shade at The Dock (north side of Guthrie Green).

Glow on the Green Holiday Market

'Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to celebrate the holiday season than with the eighth annual Glow on the Green Holiday Market? Starting Friday, Dec. 4, enjoy thousands of holiday lights illuminating Guthrie Green, followed by a weekend full of live music, local vendors and plenty of holiday cheer.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Prairie Brewpub's Skittles' Sour

Pawsitively adorable: Meet 57 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love

 

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News