Guthrie Green carefully resumes park programming

Guthrie Green is slowly easing back into community programming starting Friday, Nov. 6, but there will be a heavy focus on community safety.
“We are thrilled to be able to restart our Guthrie Green programming in the Tulsa Arts District” said Tony Moore, executive director. “However, things are completely different in this season of COVID, but Tulsans have proven that they still enjoy outdoor festivities in a safe, socially distanced manner; as a result, we have adjusted our events specifically with this in mind.”
The upcoming, free events include Zumba, art markets and holiday lights through December. Masks and practicing social distancing are strongly encouraged. For event details, visit guthriegreen.com.
First Friday Art Market
The first event is a fan favorite, First Friday Art Market on Friday, Nov. 6. This unique event will showcase a variety of local artists in a socially distanced configuration, featuring painters, sketchers, musicians and poets — all a part of First Friday in the Tulsa Arts District. Local artists will have their work on display and for sale. This is an opportunity to shop local in a socially distant, outdoor venue.
Zumba with Ariane
Get on your feet, socially distance and groove to the beat with Zumba with Ariane at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday, weather permitting. Enjoy a total workout, combining all elements of fitness — cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility and boosted energy each time you leave class. All classes are free and take place in the shade at The Dock (north side of Guthrie Green).
Glow on the Green Holiday Market
'Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to celebrate the holiday season than with the eighth annual Glow on the Green Holiday Market? Starting Friday, Dec. 4, enjoy thousands of holiday lights illuminating Guthrie Green, followed by a weekend full of live music, local vendors and plenty of holiday cheer.
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
