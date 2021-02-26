'Guns that made Hollywood famous' spotlighted in new exhibit at Claremore arms museum

The J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum in Claremore debuted a new exhibit titled “The Guns Hollywood Made Famous.” The guns are examples of ones you may recognize from movies and television.

Included in the display:

• The Colt Single Action Army revolver of so many Westerns. It appeared in adventures with the Lone Ranger and Tonto, John Wayne and Sylvester Stallone.

• The Mare’s Leg Action Rifle from the Steve McQueen series “Wanted, Dead or Alive” (and the movie “Serenity” with Gina Torres).

• Arms from spy movies and TV shows, including James Bond’s preferred weapon, the Walther PPK, and the Walther BP 38 from the “Man from U.N.C.L.E.”

• “Jurassic Park” and “The Terminator” movies are represented by the Italian scatter gun Franchi SPAS-12.

• Classic movies are represented by the Smith & Wesson Model 29, .44 Magnum (“Dirty Harry”) and the Webly-Fosbery (“Maltese Falcon”).

• Although it was invented in 1896, the Mauser C 96 & M 712 Broomhandle pistol gained fame “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away” by Han Solo as his side blaster.