'Guns that made Hollywood famous' spotlighted in new exhibit at Claremore arms museum

The J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum in Claremore debuted a new exhibit titled “The Guns Hollywood Made Famous.” The guns are examples of ones you may recognize from movies and television.
Included in the display:
• The Colt Single Action Army revolver of so many Westerns. It appeared in adventures with the Lone Ranger and Tonto, John Wayne and Sylvester Stallone.
• The Mare’s Leg Action Rifle from the Steve McQueen series “Wanted, Dead or Alive” (and the movie “Serenity” with Gina Torres).
• Arms from spy movies and TV shows, including James Bond’s preferred weapon, the Walther PPK, and the Walther BP 38 from the “Man from U.N.C.L.E.”
• “Jurassic Park” and “The Terminator” movies are represented by the Italian scatter gun Franchi SPAS-12.
• Classic movies are represented by the Smith & Wesson Model 29, .44 Magnum (“Dirty Harry”) and the Webly-Fosbery (“Maltese Falcon”).
• Although it was invented in 1896, the Mauser C 96 & M 712 Broomhandle pistol gained fame “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away” by Han Solo as his side blaster.
Many more weapons from movies such as “True Grit” and “Last Action Hero" are included in the display.
The J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum is the world’s largest privately held arms museum. The museum is in downtown Claremore at Fifth Street and Route 66. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.