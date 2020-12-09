Gryphon Trio to celebrate Beethoven in virtual concert

Chamber Music Tulsa will present one of the ensembles that had been scheduled for its 2020-2021 concert series in a virtual concert, when the Gryphon Trio presents its "Celebrating Beethoven" programs.

The concerts, each featuring three of Beethoven's best piano trios, will be livestreamed from the Isabel Bader Centre in Kingston, Ontario, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 10-11, through the online concert service ourconcerts.live.

Tickets are $15 per household for one concert, $25 for both concerts. To purchase: chambermusictulsa.org.

The Thursday concert will focus on the young Beethoven, as his Opus 1 is a collection of piano trios: the No. 1 in E-flat Major, the No. 2 in G Major, and the No. 3 in C Minor.

The Friday concert is titled "The Master" and will feature three mature works: the Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1, “Ghost”; the Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 70, No. 2; and the Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 97, the “Archduke.”