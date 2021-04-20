 Skip to main content
Grills and grapes featured at French Hen wine dinner
The French Hen will get fired up for its next wine dinner, titled "Grilling & Grapes," with all menu items being grilled and paired with fine wines from France, Italy, Argentina and California.

The dinner begins at 6:22 p.m. Monday, April 26, at the French Hen, 319 E. Archer St., in the Vast.Bank Building.

Oysters grilled with chorizo and butter will be the starter, followed by a grilled gazpacho. The fish course will be grilled sea bass with a lemon beurre blanc and grilled new potatoes. Grilled flank steak with chimichurri sauce and Brussels sprouts serves as the main entree, with grilled pound cake with grilled peaches for dessert.

Cost is $100 per person, with tax and gratuity included. For reservations: 918-492-2596, frenchhentulsa.com.

