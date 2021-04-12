Greenwood Cultural Center, Circle Cinema partner for Greenwood Film Festival

Greenwood Cultural Center and Circle Cinema, in commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, will team up to host the Greenwood Film Festival June 12-14. The short film “Black Wall Street: An American Nightmare” will be featured at the festival.
Said a news release announcing the festival: “After a year that brought an onslaught of fear and unrest, the need for restoration, connection, and community rebuilding is felt more now than at any other time. Out of the ashes came movements for liberation and a strong desire for connection with one another that has not been felt in a long time. Greenwood Film Festival seeks to provide a safe space where individuals can enjoy themselves again in the film community that will showcase pioneers of today, by unearthing lessons from the past to inspire solidarity for our future.”
The festival will take place at Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N Greenwood Avenue, and Circle Cinema, 10 South Lewis Ave.
“Black Wall Street: An American Nightmare” was written and directed by Dennis Delemar Set in 1905, the film follows O.W. Gurley, founder of Black Wall Street, through a dream to what the future holds for Black America.
The festival also will feature local filmmakers like Trey Thaxton’s “Welcome To Tulsa” in its Greenwood Film Festival (GFF) Short Showcase.
GFF will screen powerful and poignant films like “Restoration: A Concert Film,” a creative storytelling journey about farmland ownership directed by Native Son, and “Issues of the Heart,” a powerful love story of triumph in marriage.
Workshop Speakers include writer Sheryll Atkins (“Moesha,” “Sister Sister,” “Hip-Hop Harry”), Markeia Jones (production coordinator for “Bigger” season two, “Undercover Brother 2” and “Ready 2 Love”) and Edwin Walker, an actor and producer known for “Empire,” “ATL” and “Chicago PD.”
Select Community Partners include Frios Gourmet Pops, Black Wall Street Tees & Souvenirs, Trabar & Associates and Oklahoma State University-Tulsa.
Greenwood Film Festival, in addition to commemorating the tragic events of 1921, will continue to build a strong and vibrant arts, culture and film community in the Greenwood District.
Tickets can be purchased at greenwoodfilmfestival.com. Community partners and sponsors can contact Greenwood Film Festival at info@greenwoodfilmfestival.com.