Greenwood Cultural Center, Circle Cinema partner for Greenwood Film Festival

Greenwood Cultural Center and Circle Cinema, in commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, will team up to host the Greenwood Film Festival June 12-14. The short film “Black Wall Street: An American Nightmare” will be featured at the festival.

Said a news release announcing the festival: “After a year that brought an onslaught of fear and unrest, the need for restoration, connection, and community rebuilding is felt more now than at any other time. Out of the ashes came movements for liberation and a strong desire for connection with one another that has not been felt in a long time. Greenwood Film Festival seeks to provide a safe space where individuals can enjoy themselves again in the film community that will showcase pioneers of today, by unearthing lessons from the past to inspire solidarity for our future.”