Greenwood chamber to present fall vendor event

The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce will host a fall vendor showcase from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the ONEOK Field Courtyard, 122 N. Greenwood Ave.
The showcase will include food vendors, small shop vendors, live music, information on breast cancer awareness and more.
Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.
For more information: 918-585-2084, theoriginalblackwallstreet@gmail.com.
James D. Watts Jr.
918-581-8478
Twitter: watzworld
