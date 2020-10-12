 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greenwood chamber presents fall vendor event

Greenwood chamber presents fall vendor event

{{featured_button_text}}

The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce will host a fall vendor showcase, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, at the ONEOK Field Courtyard, 122 N. Greenwood Ave.

The showcase will include food vendors, small shop vendors, live music, information on breast cancer awareness and more.

Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

For more information: 918-585-2084, theoriginalblackwallstreet@gmail.com.

James D. Watts Jr.

918-581-8478

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: watzworld

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News