Grant provides upgrade at Will Rogers Memorial Museum

Will Rogers Museum

A Will Rogers statue is positioned outside the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore. Tulsa World File photo

The Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore will be getting an enhancement thanks to the Will Rogers Memorial Foundation receiving a Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant.

“We are extremely excited about this grant as it will help us upgrade the museum’s beautiful theatre to add a distance learning component,” Bill Biard, president of the Will Rogers Memorial Foundation, said in a news release. “This is exactly why the foundation is here, to help support the Memorial Museum.”

Tad Jones, the museum’s executive director, said the $20,000 grant will provide upgrades in the newly renovated Will Rogers Theatre.

“We will be adding two cameras and we will be able to video programs in the theatre and share them live over social media or record them for posterity,” he said. “This upgrade will be great for any business or organization that wants to share a presentation online, as we will be able to control video output and have a professional experience for participants. This will also help us share our Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival with people from around the world.”

Varying grant amounts were approved by Oklahoma Arts Council board. Funding was prioritized for organizations with arts-based missions that serve geographically isolated areas, under-resourced communities, culturally diverse populations and underrepresented groups.

