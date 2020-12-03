Grady Nichols to revisit 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' with annual Christmas concert

“It’s a pretty bold Christmas special,” Nichols said. “When Charlie Brown reaches that peak of frustration with commercialism and the tree and everything else and says, ‘What is this all about?’ Linus comes out and lays it out. ‘It’s about the birth of Christ. That’s what Christmas is about Charlie Brown.’ And there is just dead silence and you are like, yeah, that’s it exactly.

“I’m a Christian and, as a kid seeing that, I thought that was awesome. He just laid it out. And then it was like, OK, you’re right. Let’s get back to getting the (Christmas) play (in the TV special) put together. I think that’s why it is so timeless is that it’s truth. It’s a Christmas special that talks about truth. And everybody, when you see it, you recall when you saw it as a kid and it pulls you back to a simpler time because obviously when you are a kid you don’t have all the responsibilities and things that you do as an adult. So I think this is a really great time to allow yourself to enjoy a little nostalgia.”