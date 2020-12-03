Grady Nichols to revisit 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' with annual Christmas concert

Grady Nichols doesn’t remember how old he was the first time he watched “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” but the animated holiday classic obviously made a big impression on him.
Nichols, an accomplished saxophonist, will continue a Tulsa tradition when he hosts a fourth annual Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Mabee Center with fellow performers Andy Chrisman, Kelly Ford and Donald Ryan. The 2020 event will be themed around “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Nichols decided immediately after the 2019 Christmas concert that he wanted to go the Charlie Brown route with the 2020 show. He said Ryan is an amazing pianist and “this will really feature Don in such a wonderful way because (the Charlie Brown material) is piano-based and I thought that would be great for him. I thought we didn’t really utilize him as much as we should have in last year’s show so this will give him some really great moments.”
And then there’s this:
“I’m a fan,” Nichols said. “I’m a fan of Charlie Brown and I love that music. I thought part of the challenge of doing a Christmas show is kind of changing it up each year so you keep it fresh and so that people will keep coming back and hopefully you get some new people to come.”
Jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi crafted the music for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and the soundtrack sold millions of copies. Nichols said the soundtrack is among his top three Christmas records. You hear those songs and you know they’re from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
“I felt like Charlie Brown was such an iconic kind of thing and, being a fan of the music, I would love to play those songs and see where the sax would fit on some of those things,” Nichols said, elaborating on why he chose a theme for his Christmas concert.
“So we just said a portion of the show is going to be a tribute to Charlie Brown Christmas. As it turned out, that was probably a good call because I think people are really ready to be done with this reality of 2020 and to be able to kind of recall that nostalgia of Christmases as a child and watching Charlie Brown.”
The Christmas show is a fundraiser for ALS Patient Services Outreach. APSO assists with establishing patient care in homes, as well as providing educational opportunities to enhance the understanding of ALS and end-of-life care among caregivers and health care professionals.
Tickets can be purchased at mabeecenter.com. Nichols said the Tulsa County Health Department signed off on the plan to go forward with the show. Social distancing, temperature checks and a mask requirement are part of the plan.
“This is a night where you can really come out and experience Christmas and forget about everything else for an hour and a half and really get you in the Christmas spirit,” Nichols said. “It’s in the safest possible environment.”
The concert is scheduled one day before the 55th anniversary of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” It debuted Dec. 9, 1965, on CBS.
“It’s a pretty bold Christmas special,” Nichols said. “When Charlie Brown reaches that peak of frustration with commercialism and the tree and everything else and says, ‘What is this all about?’ Linus comes out and lays it out. ‘It’s about the birth of Christ. That’s what Christmas is about Charlie Brown.’ And there is just dead silence and you are like, yeah, that’s it exactly.
“I’m a Christian and, as a kid seeing that, I thought that was awesome. He just laid it out. And then it was like, OK, you’re right. Let’s get back to getting the (Christmas) play (in the TV special) put together. I think that’s why it is so timeless is that it’s truth. It’s a Christmas special that talks about truth. And everybody, when you see it, you recall when you saw it as a kid and it pulls you back to a simpler time because obviously when you are a kid you don’t have all the responsibilities and things that you do as an adult. So I think this is a really great time to allow yourself to enjoy a little nostalgia.”
