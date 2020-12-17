Grady Nichols Christmas special available on YouTube

 Skip to main content
Grady Nichols

Grady Nichols, holding Snoopy and Charlie Brown figures, poses in front of the Mabee Center, where he performed a Dec. 8 Charlie Brown-themed Christmas concert. The show will be made available on his YouTube channel.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Missed Grady Nichols’ annual Christmas concert?

You can still see it.

The show will premiere on Nichols’ YouTube channel 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. To access the channel, go to www.YouTube/GradyNicholsFan.

Nichols said the show is free to watch, but donations are being accepted for ALS Patient Services Outreach. The Christmas show was a fundraiser for APSO, which assists with establishing patient care in homes, as well as providing educational opportunities to enhance the understanding of ALS and end-of-life care among caregivers and health care professionals.

Nichols’ 2020 Christmas concert with fellow performers Andy Chrisman, Kelly Ford and Donald Ryan took place Dec. 8 at Mabee Center. The show was themed around the classic holiday special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

