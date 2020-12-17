Grady Nichols Christmas special available on YouTube

Missed Grady Nichols’ annual Christmas concert?
You can still see it.
The show will premiere on Nichols’ YouTube channel 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. To access the channel, go to www.YouTube/GradyNicholsFan.
Nichols said the show is free to watch, but donations are being accepted for ALS Patient Services Outreach. The Christmas show was a fundraiser for APSO, which assists with establishing patient care in homes, as well as providing educational opportunities to enhance the understanding of ALS and end-of-life care among caregivers and health care professionals.
Nichols’ 2020 Christmas concert with fellow performers Andy Chrisman, Kelly Ford and Donald Ryan took place Dec. 8 at Mabee Center. The show was themed around the classic holiday special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
