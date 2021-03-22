Goldie's closes midtown location; First Watch closes all Oklahoma sites

Goldie's Patio Grill, which has been been a part of Tulsa's hamburger scene since 1962, has permanently closed its location at 4401 E. 31st St.

The location closed, along with the other Goldie's in the Tulsa area, when the coronavirus pandemic prompted the shutdown of all public venues.

However, according to a spokesperson for company, the landlord who owned the building on 31st Street decided to sell the building.

The Goldie's at 5200 S. Lewis Ave. remains closed because of plumbing issues caused by the recent cold weather.

The Goldie's at 6121 E. 61st St. is the only one in operation in Tulsa, offering dine-in and carryout service. Three other locations, in Broken Arrow, Owasso and Pryor, are also open. For more go to goldies.com

White Lion to serve traditional English dinner

Roast beef on Sunday has long been a tradition in the British Isles, one which Tulsa's White Lion Pub will honor with a special Traditional English Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at the pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave.

The pub will offer staggered seating times to accommodate as many guests as social distancing will allow. Staff members will be wearing masks.