Give yourself the gift of someone else's cooking -- order holiday meals now

The Christmas season is upon us, but what is traditionally thought of as “the most wonderful time of the year” is going to be very different as the year 2020 winds down.
With health experts and government officials urging citizens to remain at home to help slow the spread of coronavirus, it might behoove one to consider taking advantage of the complete holiday meals that many local chefs will prepare for one’s at-home feasting.
One can order a complete starter-to-dessert meal, or purchase individual items as needed. Most deadlines to place orders are a week before Christmas Day, so the sooner one can order, the better.
The Boston Deli
6231 E. 61st St. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com
Chef Ken Schafer and the Boston Deli traditionally offer a wide array of entrees, side dishes and desserts that can make any holiday meal easier to prepare and enjoy. Choose from whole turkeys or turkey breasts, spiral-sliced hams, baby back ribs or whole beef tenderloins, all roasted on Hasty-Bake charcoal ovens. Pair these proteins with different preparations of potatoes, vegetables, sauces and gravies, as well as desserts, including cranberry walnut tart, bourbon pumpkin pie and a selection of cream pies. All items are pre-cooked and come with warming instructions.
Deadline for ordering for Christmas is 5 p.m. Dec. 18. Food will be ready for pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 24.
Justin Thompson Restaurants
Tulsa restaurateur Justin Thompson and his chefs are offering made-to-order meals for any size of holiday gathering. Among the choices are appetizers such as shrimp cocktail and deviled eggs, salads, turkey, prime rib, smoked ham, beef tenderloin, vegetables, desserts, even some sweet and savory breakfast items.
Deadline for ordering is 6 p.m. Dec. 18. Items will be ready for pickup from 2-6 p.m. Dec. 22-23 at 1115 S. Lewis Ave.
The Meat & Cheese Show
918-408-9626
Chefs Joal Bein and Amanda Simcoe of The Meat & Cheese Show have teamed up for a special holiday menu to enjoy at home. Entrees include a bourbon dry-aged tomahawk prime rib roast (supplies of which are limited), a whole beef tenderloin, pork roast from Prairie Creek Farms, smoked salmon and a ras al hanout-spiced rack of lamb. Sides include orange-ginger cranberries, mashed potatoes, roast mushrooms, and regular and truffled mac and cheese. Dessert is a gingerbread bread pudding with hard sauce.
Deadline for orders is 5 p.m. Dec. 20, and a $40 deposit is required for orders over $40. Pickup will be 3-7 p.m. Dec. 24.
The Whit918-853-3958
The Whit food truck has what it calls its “Holiday Get Down” menu of foods that one can reheat to serve a group of four hungry guests. The menu includes a hickory-smoked brisket with “atomic” horseradish sauce and rosemary au jus, cidar-brined pork loin with spiced apple butter, a shaved Brussels sprouts and farro salad, dinner rolls with pomegranate molasses butter, baked mac and cheese and an ambrosia salad.
Cost is $140, and deadline for ordering is Dec. 20. Pickup will be from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 24.
Metro Diner
7474 S. Olympia Ave., 918-387-3553, metrodiner.com
The Tulsa Hills location of Metro Diner offers a choice of in-house dining or take-and-bake holiday feasts. For those wanting to eat at home, the Holiday Feast To-Go includes a choice of baked ham or roasted turkey accompanied by mashed potatoes and gravy, French-style green beans, cornbread stuffing, Hawaiian dinner rolls and pumpkin pie. Heating instructions are included. Meals can be customized to feed one person ($14.99) to as many as eight ($109.99).
Deadline for orders is 5 p.m. Dec. 21 and can be picked up from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. Dec. 22-23 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24.
The Holiday Feast is also available for dining at the restaurant, should one wish. It will be available through Dec. 27 (Metro Diner will be closed Christmas Day).
POSTOAK Lodge & Resort
5323 W. 31st St. North, 918-425-2112, postoaklodge.com
The POSTOAK Lodge & Resort is often a place to get away from it all — which includes not having to worry about a holiday dinner. The Lodge is offering a buffet meal with either turkey or pork loin as entree, with a choice of garlic mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes, as well as sourdough and cornbread dressing, green beans with mushrooms, dinner rolls, butter, and pecan and pumpkin pie with whipped cream for dessert.
Other entrees, sides and desserts are available a la carte, including plum-glazed salmon, roasted beef brisket with red wine glaze and baked ham with brown sugar glaze.
Cost is $20 per person for the buffet dinner, with a 10-person minimum required. The additional choices are $4-$7 per person. Orders will be available for pickup or delivery through Dec. 19 and must be ordered 72 hours before.
White Lion Pub
6927 S. Canton Ave., 918-491-6533
The White Lion is ready for 2020 to be over, and the pub will celebrate with a New Year’s Eve celebration and Scotch tasting from 7-11 p.m. Dec. 31.
The evening will including a four-course meal consisting of a selection of continental appetizers, an iceberg salad with cranberry-pecan dressing, and a choice of entree: beef Wellington, chicken en croûte or crab cakes with cream sauce. Dessert is a Godiva chocolate mousse.
Each course will be paired with a different Scotch whisky, and the evening will conclude with a champagne toast.
Cost $79.95 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required; call the pub at 918-491-6533 after 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
