Give yourself the gift of someone else's cooking -- order holiday meals now

The Christmas season is upon us, but what is traditionally thought of as “the most wonderful time of the year” is going to be very different as the year 2020 winds down.

With health experts and government officials urging citizens to remain at home to help slow the spread of coronavirus, it might behoove one to consider taking advantage of the complete holiday meals that many local chefs will prepare for one’s at-home feasting.

One can order a complete starter-to-dessert meal, or purchase individual items as needed. Most deadlines to place orders are a week before Christmas Day, so the sooner one can order, the better.

The Boston Deli

6231 E. 61st St. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com

Chef Ken Schafer and the Boston Deli traditionally offer a wide array of entrees, side dishes and desserts that can make any holiday meal easier to prepare and enjoy. Choose from whole turkeys or turkey breasts, spiral-sliced hams, baby back ribs or whole beef tenderloins, all roasted on Hasty-Bake charcoal ovens. Pair these proteins with different preparations of potatoes, vegetables, sauces and gravies, as well as desserts, including cranberry walnut tart, bourbon pumpkin pie and a selection of cream pies. All items are pre-cooked and come with warming instructions.