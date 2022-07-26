 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girl Talk returns to Cain's Ballroom in November

  • Updated
  • 0

Girl Talk returns to Tulsa to perform at Cain's Ballroom on November 10.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6055751/ or online at www.cainsballroom.com.

Girl Talk, aka Gregg Gillis, last performed at Cain's Ballroom in 2010. Gillis has produced and collaborated with artists including Wiz Khalifa, T-Pain and Tory Lanez.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

