Girl Talk returns to Cain's Ballroom in November

Girl Talk returns to Tulsa to perform at Cain's Ballroom on November 10.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6055751/ or online at www.cainsballroom.com.
Girl Talk, aka Gregg Gillis, last performed at Cain's Ballroom in 2010. Gillis has produced and collaborated with artists including Wiz Khalifa, T-Pain and Tory Lanez.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.