Girl Scouts' 'Are You Man Enough' fundraiser begins

Five Tulsa men will attempt to prove if they are “Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout” as part of a virtual fundraising campaign.

This is the second year for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma’s “Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout,” which will seek to raise $75,000 to help support the programs of the organization, as well as to honor the pivotal roles male leaders have in the lives of Girl Scouts.

This year’s participants:

Steve Bradshaw, CEO of Bank of Oklahoma

Frank Haith, head men’s basketball coach at the University of Tulsa

John Hewitt, CEO of Matrix Service Company

John Lindsay, CEO of Helmerich and Payne

Karl Neumaier, COO of Hilti.

Lindsay, who is also a member of the GSEOK board, said, “Advocating, serving and supporting the development of girls and young women in Oklahoma, especially in STEM education and funding initiatives, is something I am excited about. Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma plays a vital role in serving our community and I am proud to be a small part of it.”

Members of the community can support the campaign by donating at gseok.org/manenough.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.