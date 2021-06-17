Gilcrease traces history of slavery with three documents

Three documents that trace the arc of African slavery in the Western Hemisphere and the United States will go on display June 17 at Gilcrease Museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road.

The documents, all from Gilcrease’s collection, will be shown under the title “Enslavement to Emancipation: Toward a More Perfect Union.” The exhibit will be on display through July 4.

It will be the first time these three documents have been displayed together.

The first document is a letter sent to King Charles V of Spain in 1520 and was written by Christopher Columbus’ eldest son, Diego Columbus. In it, Columbus requests license as Governor General of Spain’s American empire to begin the importation of Africans into the Western Hemisphere to replace the labor of enslaved Indigenous people. The document reveals the beginnings of slavery in North America, nearly a century before the first enslaved Africans were brought to the Jamestown colony in 1619.

Also on display is one of the museum’s most prestigious items: the certified, handwritten copy of the Declaration of Independence. The ideal of that document, that all people are created equal, was literally and figuratively revolutionary, but belied by the actions of the nascent United States.