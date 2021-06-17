Gilcrease traces history of slavery with three documents

Three documents that trace the arc of African slavery in the Western Hemisphere and the United States will go on display June 17 at Gilcrease Museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road.
The documents, all from Gilcrease’s collection, will be shown under the title “Enslavement to Emancipation: Toward a More Perfect Union.” The exhibit will be on display through July 4.
It will be the first time these three documents have been displayed together.
The first document is a letter sent to King Charles V of Spain in 1520 and was written by Christopher Columbus’ eldest son, Diego Columbus. In it, Columbus requests license as Governor General of Spain’s American empire to begin the importation of Africans into the Western Hemisphere to replace the labor of enslaved Indigenous people. The document reveals the beginnings of slavery in North America, nearly a century before the first enslaved Africans were brought to the Jamestown colony in 1619.
Also on display is one of the museum’s most prestigious items: the certified, handwritten copy of the Declaration of Independence. The ideal of that document, that all people are created equal, was literally and figuratively revolutionary, but belied by the actions of the nascent United States.
The third document is an authorized copy of the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed enslaved laborers in the Confederate States and made ending slavery an essential objective of the Civil War. The Proclamation represents both the beginning of the process of abolishing slavery as a legal institution and the continuing struggle to realize the promise of 1776 for all Americans.
The exhibition culminates in a video discussion between Tulsa historian, writer and attorney Hannibal Johnson and Gilcrease Museum Curator of History Mark Dolph that places the three historic documents in a contemporary context. “Enslavement to Emancipation” calls on visitors to recognize their personal agency in building a more perfect union and ensuring liberty, equality and justice for all.
“Enslavement to Emancipation exemplifies the mission of Gilcrease Museum by bringing together works from our collections that illustrate how long-past events continue to shape the 21st century,” said Susan Neal, executive director of the Gilcrease Museum. “The three archival documents trace the span of more than 300 years of slavery in the Western Hemisphere and reflect our belief that the history of America is not confined within the boundaries of the continental United States. By showing these documents together for the first time, we invite visitors to view these important pieces of our history through the lens of issues facing us today.”
“Enslavement to Emancipation” is made possible by a generous sponsorship from Bank of Oklahoma.
To reserve tickets: 918-596-2700, gilcrease.org.