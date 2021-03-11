 Skip to main content
Gilcrease to host discussion on missing, murdered indigenous women

Gilcrease to host discussion on missing, murdered indigenous women

Gilcrease Museum will host a free virtual panel discussion, "#MMIW: Giving a Voice to the Missing," at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, to highlight the movement to bring attention to the disappearance and murders of native women and girls.

The panel discussion, held in conjunction with its exhibit "Weaving History into Art: The Enduring Legacy of Shan Goshorn," will be moderated by Cherokee Nation first lady January Hoskin.

Throughout Canada and the United States, a disproportionate number of native women go missing and/or are murdered. The exact number is hard to identify, as many go unreported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported that murder is the third-leading cause of death among American Indian and Alaska native women and that rates of violence on reservations can be up to 10 times higher than the national average.

Advanced registration is required. To register: my.gilcrease.org/17208 or visit the events page at gilcrease.org.

This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Cherokee Nation.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

