Gilcrease Museum to pop up at Shops at Mother Road Market

Gilcrease Museum will open a pop-up retail and gallery space at Shops at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., beginning Saturday, April 2 while construction of its new facility is underway.

The “Curations by Gilcrease” shop will feature a mix of recognizable items that the museum store is known for, including Native American-made jewelry, weavings and reproductions from the Gilcrease collection, along with local and handmade items.

In addition, part of the space will be a “Community Engagement Gallery” where Gilcrease will display renderings of its upcoming new museum building, feature works from Oklahoma artists on a rotating basis and interactive art activities.

According to Gilcrease Museum Executive Director Susan Neal, the pop-up shop is just one part of the museum’s broader plan for keeping a strong presence in the Tulsa community over the next few years while the new museum is constructed.

“As we build a world-class museum to match the Gilcrease collection, we’re excited to have this opportunity to continue offering the Gilcrease experience to Tulsans,” Neal said. “Being able to partner with Mother Road Market, one of Tulsa’s most popular attractions, allows us to serve Tulsans while keeping a Gilcrease presence in the community in a fun and interactive way during construction.”

Brian Paschal, Managing Director of Lobeck Taylor Operating Foundation for Mother Road Market, sits on the Gilcrease Community Advisory Council and brought the idea forward.

“We get such good ideas from our community advisers and are grateful for Brian suggesting we explore this opportunity,” Neal added.

“Shops at Mother Road Market is thrilled to become the temporary home for Gilcrease,” Paschal said. “The museum is a critical component of Tulsa’s rich cultural fabric, and we are honored to welcome Gilcrease to our home at 11th and Lewis where more residents and tourists can learn about the museum and its new facility.”

Hours of operation for “Curations by Gilcrease” at Mother Road Market will be from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday. All proceeds from store sales will benefit Gilcrease Museum.

To learn more about Gilcrease Museum’s pop-up shop at Mother Road Market, visit motherroadmarket.com or gilcrease.org/store.

The museum has begun an $83.6 million capital expansion project as a result of the 2016 Vision Tulsa package that will result in a dynamic new facility for the museum, making it a premier destination and tourist attraction. The museum is owned by the City of Tulsa, which has partnered with The University of Tulsa to steward the museum.

On historic Route 66, in the heart of the Tulsa Market District, Shops at Mother Road Market was created to help lower barriers for retail entrepreneurs by providing access to affordable brick-and-mortar retail locations, marketing and communications support.

Retail concepts within the Shops also benefit from their location on the campus of Oklahoma’s first and only nonprofit food hall, Mother Road Market, which attracts nearly 300,000 visitors per year. Merchants include Eleanor’s Bookshop, Gambill’s Coffee & Cacao, Mythic City and Curations by Gilcrease. For more information about the Shops at Mother Road Market, please visit motherroadmarket.com/shops.