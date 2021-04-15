Gilcrease Museum closes July 5 to prepare for new facility construction

The next incarnation of Gilcrease Museum will begin after the museum closes its doors July 4, as the city of Tulsa prepares to demolish the current structure and begin construction of a new museum facility on the same site.

Construction of the new building is expected to begin in early 2022, and will take between two and three years to complete. The new facility is expected to cost about $83.6 million, funded in part with $65 million raised for the project through the Vision Tulsa 2016 sales tax package, along with other municipal and private contributions, including a $10 million gift from the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Foundation.

Museum staff members have begun creating the special crates necessary to transport some of the more than 400,000 objects in the Gilcrease collection to off-site storage. The Gilcrease collection, considered one of the finest and most complete collections of art and artifacts of the American West, has been valued at $2 billion.

“We’re excited about this next step toward building the new museum,” said Susan Neal, the museum’s executive director. “The structure and its galleries will provide great new experiences for Tulsans and the entire region as well as a much safer environment to protect Tulsa’s asset.”