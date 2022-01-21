Giant step for Mankind: Mick Foley traveling to Tulsa, Broken Arrow to share stories with fans

“The goal of the match is to put your opponent in a casket and shut it,” Foley explained. “You lock it and prevent that person from getting out. Bill did it so coolly that he never even lost his cowboy hat. Of course there was a big boo when it turned out the Undertaker wasn’t going to be there — until they announced his replacement, Cowboy Bill Watts. The place went crazy.”

Watts, one of the most popular figures in Oklahoma’s pro wrestling history, locked Mankind (one of Foley’s wrestling personas) in the casket.

“And then when we got to the back and it’s time to be let out, the boys in the back played a rib on me and decided I was going to stay in there for a while,” Foley said. “Nobody likes to be in a casket when they are perspiring and breathing deeply. The humor of it wore off long before they decided to let me out.”

Foley grew up wanting to be an entertainer, even before he made wrestling his goal. He said he enjoyed doing things to get reactions. It means something to him that he became not just an entertainer, but an author.