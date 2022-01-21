Giant step for Mankind: Mick Foley traveling to Tulsa, Broken Arrow to share stories with fans

Mick Foley was asked if he is familiar with the scene in “Jaws” where the guys on the boat compare injuries.
“That’s the U.S.S. Indianapolis scene,” Foley said, agreeing that it’s a great moment in the film.
Foley, a retired professional wrestling superstar, would have things to talk about if he was in that conversation with Quint, Hooper and Brody.
“I could probably compare scars and injuries among the best of them,” Foley said. “You’re not supposed to be proud of them, but you know, you’ve earned them the hard way. You can’t help but feel like they are a part of you.”
For instance?
“Well, you know, once you get into getting an ear torn off in Munich, Germany, and finishing the match that way, that becomes a pretty tough injury to top.”
Confirmed: Foley has stories. Have you heard about the time he got locked inside a casket in Tulsa?
Some of those stories played out in front of everyone’s eyeballs at wrestling venues. Foley has shared other stories by way of ink — he is a New York Times bestselling author.
Now Foley is delivering stories face-to-face during a tour that will permit him to meet fans in Tulsa and Broken Arrow.
Foley is booked for a 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24 visit to the Loony Bin Comedy Club, 6808 S. Memorial Dr., and he will make an in-store appearance 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Vintage Toy Mall, 530 S. Elm Place, in Broken Arrow.
It’s not proper etiquette to schedule two events in such close proximity, according to Foley, but he said he got the Loony Bin’s blessing to add the Vintage Toy Mall stop to his tour. He likes that his two Tulsa-area appearances will allow him to engage with different demographics. The Loony Bin gig is 18-over.
“Doing a separate signing gives the families a chance to come out,” he said, adding that he wants to put smiles on faces at both locations.
The Tulsa trip was an anniversary — and then some — in the making.
Foley embarked on his tour in 2019 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of his best-selling autobiographical novel “Have a Nice Day!: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks.” Then COVID interrupted the tour. Now he’s back on the road to tell stories about his career, take questions from fans and do all the things associated with meet-and-greets.
Foley said he enjoys Q&A sessions because they jog his memory and could lead to him telling stories he otherwise might not have told. Best Tulsa story? Well, there was a casket match with Cowboy Bill Watts, a substitute foe when the Undertaker was sidelined by a staph infection.
“The goal of the match is to put your opponent in a casket and shut it,” Foley explained. “You lock it and prevent that person from getting out. Bill did it so coolly that he never even lost his cowboy hat. Of course there was a big boo when it turned out the Undertaker wasn’t going to be there — until they announced his replacement, Cowboy Bill Watts. The place went crazy.”
Watts, one of the most popular figures in Oklahoma’s pro wrestling history, locked Mankind (one of Foley’s wrestling personas) in the casket.
“And then when we got to the back and it’s time to be let out, the boys in the back played a rib on me and decided I was going to stay in there for a while,” Foley said. “Nobody likes to be in a casket when they are perspiring and breathing deeply. The humor of it wore off long before they decided to let me out.”
Foley grew up wanting to be an entertainer, even before he made wrestling his goal. He said he enjoyed doing things to get reactions. It means something to him that he became not just an entertainer, but an author.
“I was happy because I knew how proud my mom was of me,” Foley said, confirming that he wrote his first book the old-school way: Yellow legal pad, which sounds like a pathway to (add it to the injury list) writer’s cramp.
Foley’s body of work as a writer includes five autobiographical books, children’s fiction, contemporary fiction and a book that will never be for sale. About that last one: He wrote a family memoir for his wife and children “and I want them to know that I’m as proud of this book that has only 10 copies as I am of the book that sold over a million copies.”
Similarly, Foley said he gets as much enjoyment performing for 150 people now as he did when he was wrestling in front of 20,000: “On certain nights, when everything goes well and I get a standing ovation, it feels an awful lot like being in the middle of a sold-out Madison Square Garden.”
The current gig is less likely to add to his injury history. Instead of punishing his body, he’s punishing the rental car he drives to tour stops.
“I am, man,” he said. “They didn’t know what they had in store when they did the unlimited miles for me.”
