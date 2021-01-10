'Ghost Dogs': Here's the story behind Sundance Film Festival entry with Tulsa-area roots

Cappa didn’t know anything about frame-by-frame illustration before tackling the project, but he read books and watched YouTube videos to learn how to bring characters to life. He leaned on a brother, Dave, for coloring assistance and artist Patrick Carroll for background art, but he drew every frame of the short himself.

How many frames is that? If you want to do the math, Cappa said there are 12 frames per second for most of the movie, but there’s a “psychedelic, trippy scene where it jumps up to 24 frames and becomes very fast and quick. Animating that sequence, I busted up my shoulder. ... It was basically like a frozen shoulder, and I couldn’t lift my arm so I had to take a break for probably like three months to let my arm heal. It was definitely a big setback. It was grueling.”

Cappa, asked how long the “Ghost Dogs” story has been kicking around in his head, said he has been painting ghost dog characters with arms and legs for a long time and even had an art show at a Pearl District gallery in 2012.

“It has just been one of these characters I have always just kind of drawn on a piece of paper every once in a while,” he said.