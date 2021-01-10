'Ghost Dogs': Here's the story behind Sundance Film Festival entry with Tulsa-area roots

Are you afraid of the bark?
That’s a promo line for “Ghost Dogs,” which has been selected for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.
The Sundance Film Festival is staged annually in Park City, Utah, but, making changes due to COVID-19, the 2021 festival will be spread among 20 satellite sites, including Tulsa’s Circle Cinema.
“Ghost Dogs” was announced as one of the films that will be shown in Tulsa, which means we’re getting a homecoming story.
“Ghost Dogs” was directed and animated by Joe Cappa and was produced/co-written by J.W. Hallford, both products of Jenks High School. Part of the Sundance Film Festival’s short films program, the 11-minute film will screen before the feature film “Mass” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Circle Cinema and the Admiral Twin Drive-In.
The story: A family’s new rescue pup is terrorized by deceased pets. It’s an animated horror film.
“We set out to make a cartoon that appealed to the adolescent inner-child,” said a press kit for “Ghost Dogs.”
“It’s an homage to those rare moments of self-discovery when you are 11 years old, flipping through channels, and you stumble upon ‘The Shining’ by accident — the kind of content you weren’t supposed to watch but did anyway.”
Cappa talked about the film and his local roots during a recent phone interview with the Tulsa World. He said he moved to the area when he was 7 and wanted to make movies when he was in high school.
“I was the video kid in school,” he said.
Now he is, with apologies to Robert Redford, the Sundance Kid.
“It’s really wild,” Cappa said of “Ghost Dogs” making the cut for Sundance, adding that he knew the project had potential.
A news release for “Ghost Dogs” said it is one of 10 animated films that will be included in the 2021 festival. The release said 9,933 short films from 27 countries were submitted to the Sundance Institute for consideration, with 50 being selected.
Cappa, who studied film at the University of Oklahoma and lives in Denver, will return to Oklahoma (he said Hallford lives here) for the Tulsa screening and related appearances. After working in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Cappa moved to Denver about eight years ago to “do my own thing.”
Ask if he has long dreamed of being in animation, he said, “Animation really came into play when I moved out to Denver. I like to draw, but it didn’t occur to me that I could actually bring stuff to life until I had space to do stop-motion animation and everything.”
Cappa reconnected with Hallford a few years ago, and they talked about teaming up for an animated project. He went to work on a storyboard for “Ghost Dogs,” which was more than two years in the making.
Cappa didn’t know anything about frame-by-frame illustration before tackling the project, but he read books and watched YouTube videos to learn how to bring characters to life. He leaned on a brother, Dave, for coloring assistance and artist Patrick Carroll for background art, but he drew every frame of the short himself.
How many frames is that? If you want to do the math, Cappa said there are 12 frames per second for most of the movie, but there’s a “psychedelic, trippy scene where it jumps up to 24 frames and becomes very fast and quick. Animating that sequence, I busted up my shoulder. ... It was basically like a frozen shoulder, and I couldn’t lift my arm so I had to take a break for probably like three months to let my arm heal. It was definitely a big setback. It was grueling.”
Cappa, asked how long the “Ghost Dogs” story has been kicking around in his head, said he has been painting ghost dog characters with arms and legs for a long time and even had an art show at a Pearl District gallery in 2012.
“It has just been one of these characters I have always just kind of drawn on a piece of paper every once in a while,” he said.
“And then I really started thinking about a scenario where they are in a house and there are ghosts and I have had these dreams for a long time. It’s a recurring dream where I am trapped in a haunted house. It’s like a maze, a labyrinth, of a haunted house. So I kind of wanted to create that and kind of execute that idea. And then I was like, well, I will put the ghost dogs in this house and it will be kind of the vehicle to tell the story.”
The words “animated” and “horror” don’t often wind up together in a film description, right?
“I’m not an animation watcher,” Cappa said. “I don’t watch a lot of cartoons. I don’t know what’s out there. I don’t think I’ve seen a lot of horror animation. But considering the coronavirus, I know a lot of studios are pivoting towards animation versus live action just because it’s safer. I could see horror animation becoming a genre in years to come.”
Cappa pointed out that “Ghost Dogs” has comedy in it, too. He hopes “Ghost Dogs” (a first release from he and Hallford’s animation studio, Great Question) leads to other things.
“Now that we’ve got this thing in Sundance, we just want to market ourselves as animators and people with ideas to create the next film,” he said. “It would be amazing to work on a fully animated feature. You don’t see a lot of animation for adults, especially features. Who knows where it will take us?”
