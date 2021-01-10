 Skip to main content
'Ghost Dogs': Here's the story behind Sundance Film Festival entry with Tulsa-area roots
topical

Are you afraid of the bark?

That’s a promo line for “Ghost Dogs,” which has been selected for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

The Sundance Film Festival is staged annually in Park City, Utah, but, making changes due to COVID-19, the 2021 festival will be spread among 20 satellite sites, including Tulsa’s Circle Cinema.

“Ghost Dogs” was announced as one of the films that will be shown in Tulsa, which means we’re getting a homecoming story.

“Ghost Dogs” was directed and animated by Joe Cappa and was produced/co-written by J.W. Hallford, both products of Jenks High School. Part of the Sundance Film Festival’s short films program, the 11-minute film will screen before the feature film “Mass” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Circle Cinema and the Admiral Twin Drive-In.

The story: A family’s new rescue pup is terrorized by deceased pets. It’s an animated horror film.

“We set out to make a cartoon that appealed to the adolescent inner-child,” said a press kit for “Ghost Dogs.”

“It’s an homage to those rare moments of self-discovery when you are 11 years old, flipping through channels, and you stumble upon ‘The Shining’ by accident — the kind of content you weren’t supposed to watch but did anyway.”

Cappa talked about the film and his local roots during a recent phone interview with the Tulsa World. He said he moved to the area when he was 7 and wanted to make movies when he was in high school.

“I was the video kid in school,” he said.

Now he is, with apologies to Robert Redford, the Sundance Kid.

“It’s really wild,” Cappa said of “Ghost Dogs” making the cut for Sundance, adding that he knew the project had potential.

A news release for “Ghost Dogs” said it is one of 10 animated films that will be included in the 2021 festival. The release said 9,933 short films from 27 countries were submitted to the Sundance Institute for consideration, with 50 being selected.

Cappa, who studied film at the University of Oklahoma and lives in Denver, will return to Oklahoma (he said Hallford lives here) for the Tulsa screening and related appearances. After working in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Cappa moved to Denver about eight years ago to “do my own thing.”

Ask if he has long dreamed of being in animation, he said, “Animation really came into play when I moved out to Denver. I like to draw, but it didn’t occur to me that I could actually bring stuff to life until I had space to do stop-motion animation and everything.”

Cappa reconnected with Hallford a few years ago, and they talked about teaming up for an animated project. He went to work on a storyboard for “Ghost Dogs,” which was more than two years in the making.

Cappa didn’t know anything about frame-by-frame illustration before tackling the project, but he read books and watched YouTube videos to learn how to bring characters to life. He leaned on a brother, Dave, for coloring assistance and artist Patrick Carroll for background art, but he drew every frame of the short himself.

How many frames is that? If you want to do the math, Cappa said there are 12 frames per second for most of the movie, but there’s a “psychedelic, trippy scene where it jumps up to 24 frames and becomes very fast and quick. Animating that sequence, I busted up my shoulder. ... It was basically like a frozen shoulder, and I couldn’t lift my arm so I had to take a break for probably like three months to let my arm heal. It was definitely a big setback. It was grueling.”

Cappa, asked how long the “Ghost Dogs” story has been kicking around in his head, said he has been painting ghost dog characters with arms and legs for a long time and even had an art show at a Pearl District gallery in 2012.

“It has just been one of these characters I have always just kind of drawn on a piece of paper every once in a while,” he said.

“And then I really started thinking about a scenario where they are in a house and there are ghosts and I have had these dreams for a long time. It’s a recurring dream where I am trapped in a haunted house. It’s like a maze, a labyrinth, of a haunted house. So I kind of wanted to create that and kind of execute that idea. And then I was like, well, I will put the ghost dogs in this house and it will be kind of the vehicle to tell the story.”

The words “animated” and “horror” don’t often wind up together in a film description, right?

“I’m not an animation watcher,” Cappa said. “I don’t watch a lot of cartoons. I don’t know what’s out there. I don’t think I’ve seen a lot of horror animation. But considering the coronavirus, I know a lot of studios are pivoting towards animation versus live action just because it’s safer. I could see horror animation becoming a genre in years to come.”

Cappa pointed out that “Ghost Dogs” has comedy in it, too. He hopes “Ghost Dogs” (a first release from he and Hallford’s animation studio, Great Question) leads to other things.

“Now that we’ve got this thing in Sundance, we just want to market ourselves as animators and people with ideas to create the next film,” he said. “It would be amazing to work on a fully animated feature. You don’t see a lot of animation for adults, especially features. Who knows where it will take us?”

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Sundance Film Festival in Tulsa

Tulsa’s Circle Cinema is among satellite sites for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, scheduled Jan. 28 through Feb. 3. Films will be shown simultaneously at Circle Cinema and the Admiral Twin Drive-In.

Films at Admiral Twin will be presented double-feature style. One ticket per vehicle includes both films screening that day. Admiral Twin tickets are $20 per vehicle for Circle Cinema members and $25 general admission. In-theater screenings at Circle Cinema will be ticketed on an individual film basis, with per-person tickets $10 for Circle Cinema members and $15 general admission.

To purchase tickets and see a full list of festival films, visit circlecinema.org/sundance.

'Ghost Dogs' director Joe Cappa

Cappa on 'Ghost Dogs':

"'Ghost Dogs' was definitely a big risk for me to kind of take time off of making an income basically and work on something that was a passion project. I’m so thankful and honored it got into Sundance, but I’m realizing I really like telling stories and using my own sensibility with humor and trying to find the best way to execute a joke through animation. You would think I would get bored of it by now because it’s such a tedious task, but I found I really do enjoy making shorts and I’m pitching cartoons to a couple of studios. I would love to just make my own stuff, write it and animate it."

Cappa on animators he admires:

"I love Mike Judge. I think he nails animation so well as far as in the realm of comedy. Mike Judge is definitely the biggest influence and then animator Marc M. who does Sick Animation. I think he executes it really well too. I’m not a big cartoon guy, and when I see somebody that is able to nail the joke, I have incredible reverence for them."

Cappa, asked if his admiration for Judge goes back to “Beavis and Butthead,” said, "I’m pretty sure I saw the first episode of 'Beavis and Butthead' the day it aired, and it was just accidentally. I was watching it with my dad. My dad was like, ‘What is this?’ We ended up quoting it all the time as a kid."

Sundance in Tulsa films

Here's a chronological list of Sundance Film Festival selections playing in Tulsa:

'Coda': 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28

(English and American sign language with English subtitles)

As a CODA (child of deaf adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

'Strawberry Mansion': 8:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28

In a world where the government records and taxes dreams, an unassuming dream auditor gets swept up in a cosmic journey through the life and dreams of an aging eccentric named Bella. Together, they must find a way back home.

'Rebel Hearts': 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29

A group of pioneering nuns bravely stand up to the Catholic Church patriarchy, fighting for their livelihoods, convictions and equality against an all-powerful cardinal. From marching in Selma in 1965 to the Women’s March in 2018, these women have reshaped our society with their bold acts of defiance.

'In the Earth': 9:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29

As a disastrous virus grips the planet, a scientist and a park scout venture deep into the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness as the forest comes to life around them. Contains strobe effects.

'Ghost Dogs': 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 (screening before feature film “Mass”)

A family’s new rescue pup is terrorized by deceased pets in this mind-bending horror film.

'Mass': 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30

Years after a tragic shooting, the parents of the victim and the perpetrator meet face-to-face.

'Superior': 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30

On the run, Marian returns to her hometown in upstate New York to hide out with her estranged identical twin sister, Vivian. Struggling to put the past behind her, Marian lies about the reason for her return, leaving her sister in the dark until their two worlds begin to collide.

'Taming the Garden': 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31

(Georgian/Mingrelian with English subtitles)

A poetic ode to the rivalry between men and nature.

'Together Together': 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31

When young loner Anna is hired as the surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.

'Prime Time': 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1

(Polish with English subtitles)

On the last day of 1999, 20-year-old Sebastian locks himself in a TV studio. He has two hostages, a gun and an important message for the world. The story of the attack explores a rebel’s extreme measures and last resort.

'Life in a Day 2020': 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1

(Multiple languages with English subtitles)

An extraordinary, intimate global portrait of life on our planet, filmed by thousands of people across the world on a single day: July 25, 2020.

World premiere film (to be announced Jan. 12): 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.

'At the Ready': 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2

(English and Spanish with English subtitles)

Students at El Paso’s Horizon High School, home to one of the region’s largest law enforcement education programs, train to become police officers and border patrol agents. They discover the realities of their dream jobs may be at odds with the truths and people they hold most dear.

'Night of the Kings': 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2

(French/Dyula with English subtitles)

A young man is sent to La Maca, a prison on the Ivory Coast in the middle of the forest ruled by its prisoners. With the red moon rising, he is designated by the boss to be the new “Roman” and must tell a story to the other prisoners.

Related to this story

