Getting new kicks on Route 66 as new businesses boost area's intrigue

It would seem that neither rain nor pandemic nor Tulsa’s continuing street construction is going to keep people from cruising along Route 66.
Mary Beth Babcock runs an index finger over the pages of the address book that sits on the counter of her shop, Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios, 1347 E. 11th St., which since its opening in 2018 has become something of a landmark for those exploring the highway once known as “The Mother Road.”
“We’ve had people from Brooklyn, New York,” she said, “Colorado, all over Oklahoma. We even had someone from St. Petersburg, Russia. It’s like it doesn’t matter the way things are in the world — people are wanting to get out and ride the Route.”
The particular stretch of Route 66, on which Babcock has been selling all sorts of Tulsa- and Route 66-branded merchandise in a former gas station watched over by its 20-plus-foot-tall space cowboy namesake, will be getting quite a bit busier by week’s end, as two recent additions to the neighborhood will host a joint open house.
One is the Sky Gallery, owned by Tulsa artist Michael Benton and his wife, Janet, which specializes in fine art and high-quality craft art by Oklahoma artists.
The other is Decopolis, an expansion of Tulsa artist William Franklin’s downtown shop and museum that celebrates Tulsa’s Art Deco heritage, along with a number of other quirky interests, from dinosaurs to Disney.
The two businesses occupy units within the building at 1401 E. 11th St., which had been an auto repair shop.
The grand opening will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, and will include outdoor vendors, craft demonstrations, giveaways and drawings for gallery gift certificates.
The route of it all
The Sky Gallery and Decopolis are just the latest arts-related businesses to set up shop on this relatively short stretch of Route 66, known as the Meadow Gold District for the oversized neon sign that dominates the intersection of 11th Street and Peoria Avenue.
Joseph Gierek Fine Art has been a part of this neighborhood for several years, along with Jenkins & Co., which specializes in unique home goods, jewelry, stationary and accessories.
In June, Tulsa artist Michelle Firment Reid opened her Atelier MFR, a combination studio, workshop and gallery space. And the southeast corner of 11th and Peoria is undergoing renovations that could bring more arts- and tourism-related businesses.
“I’d love to say this was all part of a carefully calculated plan,” said Ken Busby, executive director and CEO of the Route 66 Alliance, the Tulsa-based nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation, promotion and enhancement of the historic highway.
“But it’s really the result of a happy confluence of circumstances,” Busby said. “It was important for these people to have their businesses on Route 66, and that fits perfectly with the vision of the Route 66 Alliance. We want to celebrate and preserve the history of the route, but we also want to show how the same sort of ingenuity and entrepreneurship of the past is still very much alive and well today.”
Reaching for the sky
For the Bentons, this is not their first foray into running a gallery. They operated the Gallery on Sixth in the early 2000s, and later developed a mobile gallery, taking the art he and fellow artists created around the region in a refitted 24-foot trailer.
In recent years, Michael Benton has been focusing on his own art, creating decorative and functional pieces with marquetry — intricate mosaic-like pieces made up of carefully carved and joined pieces of often exotic woods.
“Just about everything was sold online,” Benton said. “Then we started having people ask if we had a showroom because they wanted to see our work for themselves.”
The Bentons began looking for a possible location for a showroom, often running into the usual conundrum — a great location with outrageous rent or an affordable place that was in a less than optimum area for foot traffic.
Then they learned about the availability of a place on Route 66.
“Personally, I had wanted from the start of this to have a place on Route 66,” Benton said. “And when I met with the landlord and told him what I wanted to do with the space, he more or less said, ‘It’s yours.’”
The Bentons knew the space was too large to show only his work, so the couple began reaching out to other artists.
“What I’m proud of is that we have a good mix of seasoned artists, who have been working for years and have developed a strong following, along with some artists who have never had their work shown in a gallery before,” Janet Benton said.
“We do have a pretty strong criteria for the artists we show,” Michael Benton added. “We’re looking for work that is interesting, unique and of high quality.
“We’re also wanting to show only Oklahoma artists, and right now, most of the people with work here live in about a 50-mile radius,” he said. “We have some from Oklahoma City, and we’re getting inquiries from artists in the western part of the state.”
As for the gallery’s name, one only has to look up.
“We liked the fact that this space has a skylight, and so we thought, why not paint the ceiling so that it looks like the sky?” Michael Benton said.
“The funny thing is,” Janet Benton added, “most of the people we’ve had come in never look up at the ceiling.”
Cabinets of curiosities
Franklin’s fascination with the decorative style known as Art Deco began when he was approached to create the official poster image for the 2009 Mayfest.
“I decided to do it in an Art Deco style,” Franklin said. “And in preparing to do that painting, I did a lot of research into Art Deco. Then, a little while later, I was looking for something that I might do for the community, that might help Tulsa become a little bit better.
“And what I came up with was the idea to start a little Art Deco museum and gift shop,” he said, laughing.
That “little museum” has grown into two emporia of the offbeat: the original Decopolis in downtown Tulsa, 502 S. Boston Ave., and the new store on Route 66.
“We will be keeping the downtown location open,” Franklin said. “But here, we had pretty much a blank slate to be able to have things that we wouldn’t be able to do downtown.”
Decopolis is actually two separate establishments: “TulsaRama,” which features Tulsa-related and Art Deco-inspired merchandise and a mini-Art Deco museum, set in an environment designed to evoke a town square; and the “Discovitorium” that will allow visitors “to explore realms where Science and Magic meet.”
Here, one will find niches devoted to “Star Wars” and science fiction, and Harry Potter and other fantasy tales; an area dealing with fossils, archaeology and dinosaurs; and other things designed to inspire the imagination.
“I’ve been making themed environments for much of my career, and I’ve learned that everything has to have a story,” Franklin said. “And I also learned that it’s very difficult to try to guess what the public is going to like. So this place is a little like letting people get a glimpse at the contents of my head because this is all stuff that has fascinated me ever since I was a kid.
“That’s why it’s so satisfying when people come in here, and you can tell they enjoy this as much as I do,” Franklin said.
Featured video
James D. Watts Jr.
918-581-8478
Twitter: watzworld
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!