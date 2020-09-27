Getting new kicks on Route 66 as new businesses boost area's intrigue

Then they learned about the availability of a place on Route 66.

“Personally, I had wanted from the start of this to have a place on Route 66,” Benton said. “And when I met with the landlord and told him what I wanted to do with the space, he more or less said, ‘It’s yours.’”

The Bentons knew the space was too large to show only his work, so the couple began reaching out to other artists.

“What I’m proud of is that we have a good mix of seasoned artists, who have been working for years and have developed a strong following, along with some artists who have never had their work shown in a gallery before,” Janet Benton said.

“We do have a pretty strong criteria for the artists we show,” Michael Benton added. “We’re looking for work that is interesting, unique and of high quality.

“We’re also wanting to show only Oklahoma artists, and right now, most of the people with work here live in about a 50-mile radius,” he said. “We have some from Oklahoma City, and we’re getting inquiries from artists in the western part of the state.”

As for the gallery’s name, one only has to look up.